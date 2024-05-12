This actor quit his bank job in 3 days, used to take money from girlfriend, started as villain, then became iconic...

The National Awadee, Paresh Rawal has a fair share of struggles, and he used to take money for survival from Swaroop Sampat.

An actor doesn't like to be stereotyped. Here's an example of a veteran artiste who has proven time and again. This actor doesn't let anyone box him in a particular genre and doesn't fear away from taking risks. This National Awardee has done over 240 films, and he was even honoured with Padma Shri from the Government of India in 2014. Today, Paresh Rawal is known as one of the most talented Indian artists, but his journey to stardom wasn't easy.

Paresh Rawal's early background

Paresh Rawal was born on May 30, 1955, to a Gujarati middle-class family. He was born and raised in Bombay (Mumbai). Paresh is an alumnus of Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics, Vile Parle, Mumbai. Soon after college, Paresh wanted to make himself financially independent.

When Paresh quit his bank job in three days

While appearing on The Anupam Kher Show, Paresh said that the concept of pocket money didn't exist in his family. Thus, he decided to take a job at a bank. Paresh got a job at Bank Of Baroda for 1.5 months. However, Paresh quit the job in three days, as he couldn't fit himself in the workplace. To survive, he used to take money from his then-girlfriend, Swaroop Sampat, an actress and Miss India 1979 winner. Later, they got married in 1987 and became parents of two sons, Aditya and Anirudh.

Paresh Rawal's early stint in films as villain

Paresh started his film career with Gujarati film, Naseeb Ni Balihari (1982). His first Hindi film was with Aamir Khan- Meera Nair's Holi (1984). Paresh tasted success after starring in Sunny Deol's Arjun (1985). In the next year, Paresh solidated his position as an actor, by playing antogonist in Sanjay Dutt's Naam (1986). In the next few years, Paresh continued playing the main villain, grey-shade character or villain's side-kick in films such as Dacait, Kabzaa, Ram Lakhan, Swarg, Zulm Ki Hukumat, and Damini. Paresh decided to take a leap of faith and...

Paresh Rawal ventured into comedy

In 1994, Paresh did Andaz Apna Apna, and he played a double role, including a goofy antogonist Shyam Bajaj aka Teja. Though Andaz Apna Apna wasn't a money-spinner, Paresh's performance earned praise, and it gave a new lease to his career. His other film as a comedy sidekick includes Mohra, Hero No. 1, Judaai, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, and several other hits. Amid this phase, he played an eunuch in Mahesh Bhatt's Tamanna, and also played a grey-shade character in Gupt: The Hidden Truth.

Paresh Rawal's most iconic role

In 2000, Paresh Rawal played the role of a Maharashtrian garage owner, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, in Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri. His portrayal of Baburao earned him a loyal fanbase, and he also won several awards for his role. He reprised the character in Phir Hera Pheri (2006), and he'll reprise the character again in Hera Pheri 3. Paresh and Priyadarshan found a great rapport and gave several comedy hits. He even worked in the social comedy OMG: Oh My God, and played grey-shade character in Table No 21 Paresh's upcoming projects include Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake- Sarfira and Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3).

