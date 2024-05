CSK vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

In the IPL 2024's 61st match, Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 12th. Rajasthan Royals are currently positioned second on the table, having won 8 out of their 11 matches, accumulating 16 points with a net run rate of +0.476.

Chennai Super Kings, with 6 wins and 6 losses, are placed fourth, earning 12 points with a net run rate of +0.491.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 61

Date & Time: May 12, 03:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK vs RR My Dream11 team

Sanju Samson(c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell(vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal