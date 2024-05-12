First Indian film to be insured was released 25 years ago, earned five times its budget, gave Bollywood three stars

Starring Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles, Subhash Ghai's Taal was the first Indian film to be insured for a sum of Rs 11 crore.

With the volatility and unpredictability of box office, it is common for the filmmakers these days to get their films insured. But do you know who started this trend in India? It was Subhash Ghai, who got his 1999 film Taal insured for a sum of Rs 11 crore with the United India Insurance. Thus, Taal became the first Indian film to be insured ever.

Starring Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles, the musical romantic drama received unanimous praise from the audiences and critics for its direction, screenplay, performances, and soundtrack. Made in Rs 11 crore, the film earned Rs 22 crore in India and grossed Rs 55 crore worldwide. Taal became the fourth highest-grossing film of 1999 after Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Biwi No. 1, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film's success catapulted the three lead actors Aishwarya, Akshaye, and Anil into stardom in Bollywood.

Before Taal had even released, its soundtrack became the best-selling album of the year. Composed by AR Rahman and written by Anand Bakshi, the songs became an instant classic and are still remembered today. It was the magic of songs Ishq Bina, Ramta Jogi, Nahin Saamne Tu, Taal Se Taal, and Ni Main Samajhh Gayi that gave Subhash Ghai the confidence to call his movie Taal.

At the launch of its soundtrack, the filmmaker said, "I credit the name of the movie to composer AR Rahman. This film is a romance and I could have called it any thing - Dil, Pyaar, Hum Bhaag Gaye, but it was Rahman's presence in the movie that gave me the confidence to call it Taal. Taal means music and music means Taal. The whole credit goes to AR Rahman and Anand Bakshi. Rahman kept me awake many nights, but after listening to the songs, I felt it was worth all the trouble."





Taal went on to win six Filmfare Awards in 2000 for Best Supporting Actor to Anil Kapoor, Best Music Composer to AR Rahman, Best Lyricist to Anand Bakshi for Ishq Bina, Best Female Playback Singer to Alka Yagnik for Taal Se Taal, Best Sound Design to Rakesh Ranjan, and Best Cinematography to Kabir Lal.

