Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Influencer dances with gun in broad daylight, UP Police reacts

Family applauds and cheers as woman sends breakup text, viral video will make you laugh

Meet man, once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, now lives in rented home, struggling to…

First Indian film to be insured was released 25 years ago, earned five times its budget, gave Bollywood three stars

Mother’s Day Special: Mom-to-be Richa Chadha talks on motherhood, fixing inequalities for moms in India | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Family applauds and cheers as woman sends breakup text, viral video will make you laugh

Meet man, once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, now lives in rented home, struggling to…

Eggs vs paneer: Which has more protein?

7 vegetable juices effective in reducing bad cholesterol

This Mughal king used to drink Gangajal everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Meet actress, who married co-star, divorced him after 9 years, is now single mother, surprised everyone in Heeramandi

Meet superstar, rejected for looks, called B-grade, heroines refused to work with him; he then gave India's biggest hit

HomeViral

Viral

Family applauds and cheers as woman sends breakup text, viral video will make you laugh

A viral video making the rounds on social media shows a woman sending a breakup message to her partner in front of her family, who cheer and clap in support.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 12, 2024, 09:05 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the age of social media, moments of personal drama can quickly become public spectacles. A recent video shared on X has captured one such instance, showing a woman sending a breakup message to her partner in front of her family. What's drawn attention isn't just the breakup itself, but the surprising reaction from her relatives.

The clip, which has garnered widespread attention online, depicts the woman poised with her phone, a lengthy message typed out and ready to send. As she hits the send button, her family erupts into cheers and applause, turning what might have been a somber moment into a celebration.

Posted with the simple caption "Whole family celebrating the breakup is wild," the video has quickly amassed millions of views and sparked a flurry of reactions. Comments from X users have poured in, with many speculating on the dynamics behind the family's enthusiastic response.

Some users suggested that the family's jubilation hinted at underlying sentiments about the now-ex partner. "They never liked the guy," remarked one user, echoing a sentiment shared by others. Another commenter quipped, "Looks like they never liked the boyfriend," while another humorously interpreted the breakup message as "terms and conditions of a breakup."

Amidst the speculation, there were also expressions of admiration for the family's supportiveness. "This is the support I want from my family," wrote one user, reflecting a sentiment echoed by others.

However, not all reactions were entirely positive. Some questioned the method of ending the relationship, with one user asking, "Why are you going to break up with someone over a text?"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

International action superstar Tony Jaa to debut in Indian cinema with this sequel; not Singham Again, Pushpa 2, Stree 2

Imran Khan reveals why he kept relationship with Lekha Washingon secret: 'I was trying to shield from that ugliness...'

Meet woman who started business at 21 but failed, then earned Rs 10 crore by...

Rajpal Yadav was aware of being typecast as comedian: 'People remember my ‘mandir ka ghanta’ line but...' | Exclusive

Meet actor who once struggled to pay rent, then became superstar, Bollywood debut was superflop, net worth is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement