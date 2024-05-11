Twitter
Viral video: Man wrestles giant python, internet is scared

Video of a man wrestling a giant python has gone viral, sparking debate on social media.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 11, 2024, 01:27 PM IST

Snakes, often regarded as one of the most fearsome creatures, naturally evoke a sense of dread in many people. However, the allure of social media has recently showcased viral videos depicting individuals interacting with these reptiles. In a recent instance, a video capturing a man wrestling with a massive python has captured the attention of netizens worldwide.

The footage shows a daring individual attempting to control a python estimated to be between 12 to 14 feet in length. With a firm grip on the serpent's mouth to prevent an attack, the man engages in a tense struggle as the python vehemently tries to overpower its human adversary. Despite the reptile's repeated attempts to seize control, the man ultimately emerges victorious, capturing the intense encounter on camera.

The video, originally shared on the Instagram page therealtarzann, quickly gained traction online, garnering widespread attention. Accompanied by the caption "Catching monster pythons," the clip swiftly circulated across various social media platforms, sparking a flurry of reactions from viewers.

As the video circulated, viewers flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts. Among the reactions, one user commended the man's strength, stating, "Very strong man." Meanwhile, another commenter raised concerns about the welfare of the python, remarking, "Imagine how much stress that snake is going through."

 

