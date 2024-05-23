Twitter
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sparks separation rumours with bizarre social media activity, removes..

A Reddit post is currently going viral on social media which claims that India vice-captain Hardik Pandya and his wife, Serbian actress, Natasa Stankovic have separated.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 23, 2024, 08:32 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Hardik Pandya is having a tough 2024, especially for the past few months. The prodigy returned to Mumbai Indians as captain in the IPL 2024 season but due to a poor show by the team and rumours of a rift within the dressing room, Hardik Pandya remained under scrutiny throughout the Mumbai Indians campaign. 

Personally, too, Hardik Pandya struggled to keep it together as during IPL, reports came out of him getting duped by his step-brother, Vaibhav Pandya. It is alleged that Vaibhav cheated both Hardik and Krunal for over Rs 4.3 crore in the polymer business.

Despite having such a disconcerting year both professionally and personally, seems like Hardik Pandya's troubles are far from over.

A Reddit post is currently going viral on social media which claims that India vice-captain Hardik Pandya and his wife, Serbian actress, Natasa Stankovic have separated. The couple got married in May 2020 after a whirlwind romance. They welcomed their first child - Agastya - in July of the same year. They also held a lavish vow renewal ceremony, following both Hindu and Christian cultures, in 2023. 

However, now, seems like trouble is brewing in Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's paradise. While there is no confirmation of their separation, the Reddit post explains that the loved-up couple has stopped posting about each other on their social media accounts. Natasa, who previously had the surname Pandya in her Instagram bio, has removed it. Hardik Pandya also avoided posting anything for his wife on her birthday back on March 4.

The Reddit post reads, "This is just a speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name." 

It further added, "Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, but something is definitely off between both of them." 

Natasha and hardik separated?
byu/Middle_Complaint_947 inBollyBlindsNGossip

The post has garnered much attention on social media and now fans are eagerly waiting for both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to clear the air about their relationship. 

