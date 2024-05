Manoj Tiwari Vs Kanhaiya Kumar: Who Will Win In North East Delhi Seat? I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, North East Delhi seat will be going for polls on May 25. BJP has retained its incumbent MP Manoj Tiwari, whereas Congress has given the ticket to former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar. Watch the video to know more about the contest for North East Delhi