Uttarakhand: 8 dead, 15 injured after vehicle falls into gorge in Rudraprayag

India
At least eight people died and fifteen others were injured after a Tempo Traveller fell into a deep gorge on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district.
In a shocking turn of events, a Tempo Traveller carrying 23 passengers fell into a deep gorge on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, leading to the death of at least eight people and fifteen others critically injured on Saturday.
#WATCH | Rudraprayag Tempo Traveller accident: "We have received information that there were 23 people in the Tempo Traveller. Around 15 injured people have been sent to hospital for treatment. Rescue operation is underway, " says Rudraprayag SP Vishakha Ashok Bhadane— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024
(Video… pic.twitter.com/z2Xcph3uAZ