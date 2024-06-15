Twitter
Uttarakhand: 8 dead, 15 injured after vehicle falls into gorge in Rudraprayag

At least eight people died and fifteen others were injured after a Tempo Traveller fell into a deep gorge on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 03:14 PM IST

Image: ANI
In a shocking turn of events, a Tempo Traveller carrying 23 passengers fell into a deep gorge on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, leading to the death of at least eight people and fifteen others critically injured on Saturday.

 

