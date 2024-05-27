Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tejashwi Yadav Or Nitish Kumar, Who Is Winning In Bihar? | RJD | JDU | NDA

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tejashwi Yadav Or Nitish Kumar, Who Is Winning In Bihar? | RJD | JDU | NDA Politics of Bihar could not make any special place in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. But Tejashwi Yadav of Lalu Prasad Yadav's party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has left no stone unturned in making his mark. After holding 200 roadshows in Bihar alone, Tejashwi Yadav has left no stone unturned in conveying his message to every child of Bihar. Whereas Nitish Kumar is not seen playing any special role in this election. Now it remains to be seen whether Tejashwi's hard work bears fruit or not.