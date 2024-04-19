Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

Punjab Board 2024 Results: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News Girls scored a pass rate of 98.11%, outperforming boys who achieved 96.47%. Candidates can check their results on the board's official website, pseb.ac.in. Approximately 3 lakh students appeared for the examinations this year, conducted from February 13 to March 5, in a single shift from 11 a.m. to 2.15 p.m..