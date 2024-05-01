Twitter
Business

Meet Mukesh Ambani's 'brother', left his own firm to join Reliance, not Anil Ambani, his son now has Rs 650000000000…

Although people know Anil Ambani as Mukesh Ambani’s brother, Anand Jain is also regarded as Mukesh Ambani’s second brother.

May 01, 2024

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India with a massive net worth of more than Rs 966634 crore. He is the chairperson Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1983000 crore. Mukesh Ambani has been among the top players in the business world for quite a while now and to reach such heights, the billionaire was backed by his family and close friends including Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, and others. One of the few close associates who stood by Mukesh Ambani through thick and thin is Anand Jain. Although people know Anil Ambani as Mukesh Ambani’s brother, Anand Jain is also  regarded as Mukesh Ambani’s second brother. The two have a decades old friendship that started during the school days. 

Mukesh Ambani and Anand Jain studied together at Mumbai's Hill Grange High School and when Mukesh Ambani returned from Stanford University in 1918, Anand Jain left his businesses in Delhi to join Reliance Industries. Anand Jain has worked closely with Mukesh Ambani’s late father Dhirubhai Ambani too.

Anand Jain is Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani’s key advisor and the billionaire businessman consults him on all critical issues. According to Economic Times, Anand Jain first gained prominence in RIL in the mid-1980s, when he succeeded in crushing the bear cartel led by Manu Manek, who was once the ‘kingpin’ of Bombay Stock Exchange. Anand Jain has been a close associate of Mukesh Ambani for over 25 years. He served as the vice-chairman of Reliance Capital and also on the Reliance group company Indian Petro Chemicals Ltd. (IPCL). 

Anand Jain was once a billionaire and was at 11th rank on the Forbes India's 40 Richest list in 2007. It is to be noted that Anand Jain does not take any money as salary from Reliance Industries but it is said that he is the brain behind all related to Mukesh Ambani’s real estate investments.

Anand Jain’s son Harsh Jain is a young entrepreneur and the co-founder of a Rs 65,000 crore brand that every cricket fan must be aware of. Among the few richest young billionaires, Harsh Jain is one of the founders of fantasy sports platform Dream 11, which is the first Indian fantasy sport company to become a unicorn.

