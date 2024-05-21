Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Nobody gives...': Dhoni talks about his fitness amid retirement speculations

SC dismisses petitions seeking review of Article 370 case verdict

RCB vs RR, Eliminator, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Salman Khan says his niece Alizeh Agnihotri didn't tell him she wanted to be an actress because...

Meet woman, daughter of India's richest man in tech industry, runs Rs 364000 crore company, she is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RCB vs RR, Eliminator, IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB, RR eye major win to reach Qualifier 2

'Nobody gives...': Dhoni talks about his fitness amid retirement speculations

RCB vs RR, Eliminator, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

9 Indian influencers who walked red carpet at Cannes 2024

Educational qualifications of Mughal emperors

10 smallest members of cat family

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui arrested by police in Muzaffarnagar, details inside

Sumona Chakravarti breaks her silence on her absence from The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I don't...'

Mahhi Vij recalls her shocking casting couch experience, reveals she was told 'aapka rate card ban jaaega'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, daughter of India's richest man in tech industry, runs Rs 364000 crore company, she is...

Her father co-founded the company in a garage in 1976 to make calculators and microprocessors, but it is now among India's largest software services providers.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 21, 2024, 09:10 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Women are leading some of the top companies in India in various sectors including IT, FMCG etc. One such well-known woman is Roshni Nadar Malhotra who leads HCL Technologies (HCL) as chairperson. HCL is among India's largest IT services and consulting firms based. It has a market cap of Rs 364000 crore as of May 21. Roshni took over as chairperson of HCLTech in July 2020 after her father Shiv Nadar stepped down from the position. 

Her father co-founded the company in a garage in 1976 to make calculators and microprocessors, but it is now among India's largest software services providers. According to Forbes, her father has a real-time net worth of Rs 256440 crore. The man has also donated USD 1.1 billion (Rs 9160 crore) to his Shiv Nadar Foundation.

In her current role, Roshni is responsible for all strategic decisions for the company. She is also the trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which is focused on education. Before joining HCL, Roshni worked as a news producer. She holds an undergraduate degree in Communications from Northwestern University, US. The 42-year-old did an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. 

She is passionate about wildlife and conservation and established The Habitats Trust in 2018. It works towards protecting India's indigenous species and its natural habitats. Roshni has also produced a TV series for Animal Planet/Discovery based on India's most endangered wildlife species. She is married to Shikhar Malhotra, the vice-chairperson of HCL Health. The duo have two children.

READ | Meet world’s second richest woman in 2024, no match for Mukesh Ambani, she is heiress to Rs...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, star in four languages, forced to quit industry over alleged affair with superstar, called ugly, is now...

Meet IAS officer, daughter of milk vendor, who cracked UPSC in second attempt, secured AIR...

SC dismisses petitions seeking review of Article 370 case verdict

Meet India's highest-paid OTT star, charges more per show than Heeramandi's budget; not Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay, Alia, Saif

Man's attempt to pet lion ends in near-disaster, terrifying video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement