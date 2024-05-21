Meet woman, daughter of India's richest man in tech industry, runs Rs 364000 crore company, she is...

Her father co-founded the company in a garage in 1976 to make calculators and microprocessors, but it is now among India's largest software services providers.

Women are leading some of the top companies in India in various sectors including IT, FMCG etc. One such well-known woman is Roshni Nadar Malhotra who leads HCL Technologies (HCL) as chairperson. HCL is among India's largest IT services and consulting firms based. It has a market cap of Rs 364000 crore as of May 21. Roshni took over as chairperson of HCLTech in July 2020 after her father Shiv Nadar stepped down from the position.

Her father co-founded the company in a garage in 1976 to make calculators and microprocessors, but it is now among India's largest software services providers. According to Forbes, her father has a real-time net worth of Rs 256440 crore. The man has also donated USD 1.1 billion (Rs 9160 crore) to his Shiv Nadar Foundation.

In her current role, Roshni is responsible for all strategic decisions for the company. She is also the trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which is focused on education. Before joining HCL, Roshni worked as a news producer. She holds an undergraduate degree in Communications from Northwestern University, US. The 42-year-old did an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

She is passionate about wildlife and conservation and established The Habitats Trust in 2018. It works towards protecting India's indigenous species and its natural habitats. Roshni has also produced a TV series for Animal Planet/Discovery based on India's most endangered wildlife species. She is married to Shikhar Malhotra, the vice-chairperson of HCL Health. The duo have two children.

READ | Meet world’s second richest woman in 2024, no match for Mukesh Ambani, she is heiress to Rs...