Manipur Firing At Polling Booth Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Firing at Manipur polling booth, voters run for cover: Report According to reports, a group of miscreants fired several rounds near a polling station in Thamanpokpi in the Moirang Assembly segment in Manipur. Visuals of the incident have gone viral, showing people running out of a polling booth. The firing led to panic among the voters who had lined up to exercise their franchise. General election polling for 2024 is currently underway amidst the backdrop of recent ethnic unrest in Manipur.