Harman Baweja and wife Sasha Ramchandani blessed with a baby girl: Report

According to reports, Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani have been blessed with a baby girl

Harman Baweja, who made his comeback with Hansal Mehta's web series Scoop in 2023, is now grabbing headlines once again as he and his wife Sasha Ramchandani welcome their second child, a baby girl.

According to a report in ETimes, A source close to the actor-producer has revealed to the portal that Harman Baweja and his wife Sasha Ramchandani welcomed their baby girl in March. The couple first embraced parenthood in 2022 when they were blessed with a baby boy. The actor has kept his personal life extremely guarded and has not shared any information about his son or his newborn daughter on social media.

Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani dated for a long and later surprised everyone with their marriage announcement in 2021. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh which was followed by their wedding on March 21, 2021. While Harman Baweja is an actor-producer, Sasha is a nutritionist and dietician. The couple have been happily married since.

Harman Baweja's performance as ACP Harshvardhan won several hearts and critics also praised the actor's performance. He shared the screen with Karishma Tanna. Talking about the same, the actor said, "He said, “2023 has been a great year as I finally got all the love and support for my comeback, but now that's used up. The idea is to get something that is meaty enough. I'm purely going by instinct with my second innings. When you're starting out, there are too many preconceived notions, but as you kind of mature, you're more in tune with yourself and pick work that makes you more happy.”

Harman Baweja's company Baweja Studios is now collaborating with Excel Entertainment for an action-adventure film and talking about the same, the actor-producer said, "We are constantly pursuing strong content across genres and nothing can be more rewarding than extending our partnership with Excel Entertainment. Our upcoming projects promise to be nothing short of extraordinary. We are excited to team up with them once again for this high-octane film.”

