Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s ‘brother’, left his own firm to join Reliance, not Anil Ambani, his son now has Rs 650000000000…

Meet actor, beaten up in school, failed police entrance exam, lived in garage, worked as driver, now worth Rs 650 crore

Harman Baweja and wife Sasha Ramchandani blessed with a baby girl: Report

Where is the East India Company, which ruled India for 200 years, now?

Meet Indian genius, ‘world’s youngest surgeon’ at 7, who worked with IIT to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s ‘brother’, left his own firm to join Reliance, not Anil Ambani, his son now has Rs 650000000000…

Meet actor, beaten up in school, failed police entrance exam, lived in garage, worked as driver, now worth Rs 650 crore

Harman Baweja and wife Sasha Ramchandani blessed with a baby girl: Report

Habits of successful people

Coke vs Pepsi: Which is the bigger brand?

7 foods that raise uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Harman Baweja and wife Sasha Ramchandani blessed with a baby girl: Report

Mukesh Chhabra opens up about his fallout with Kriti Sanon, confesses to hurting her: 'I lied about her and then...'

Meet actress, who became a star at 19, got stuck with bold roles, sex scenes; quit films, now lives in poverty

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Harman Baweja and wife Sasha Ramchandani blessed with a baby girl: Report

According to reports, Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani have been blessed with a baby girl

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 01, 2024, 09:16 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Harman Baweja and wife Sasha Ramchandani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Harman Baweja, who made his comeback with Hansal Mehta's web series Scoop in 2023, is now grabbing headlines once again as he and his wife Sasha Ramchandani welcome their second child, a baby girl. 

According to a report in ETimes, A source close to the actor-producer has revealed to the portal that Harman Baweja and his wife Sasha Ramchandani welcomed their baby girl in March. The couple first embraced parenthood in 2022 when they were blessed with a baby boy. The actor has kept his personal life extremely guarded and has not shared any information about his son or his newborn daughter on social media. 

Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani dated for a long and later surprised everyone with their marriage announcement in 2021. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh which was followed by their wedding on March 21, 2021. While Harman Baweja is an actor-producer, Sasha is a nutritionist and dietician. The couple have been happily married since. 

Harman Baweja's performance as ACP Harshvardhan won several hearts and critics also praised the actor's performance. He shared the screen with Karishma Tanna. Talking about the same, the actor said, "He said, “2023 has been a great year as I finally got all the love and support for my comeback, but now that's used up. The idea is to get something that is meaty enough. I'm purely going by instinct with my second innings. When you're starting out, there are too many preconceived notions, but as you kind of mature, you're more in tune with yourself and pick work that makes you more happy.”

Harman Baweja's company Baweja Studios is now collaborating with Excel Entertainment for an action-adventure film and talking about the same, the actor-producer said, "We are constantly pursuing strong content across genres and nothing can be more rewarding than extending our partnership with Excel Entertainment. Our upcoming projects promise to be nothing short of extraordinary. We are excited to team up with them once again for this high-octane film.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani’s son Karan Adani led Rs 2860000000000 firm wins big, becomes India’s first company to…

Meet man who left Infosys job, started small cart with Rs 20,000, now runs Rs 200 crore company, owns India's largest...

Meet actor, who became star overnight, was called superhero of children, later quit acting; he now works as...

Russian woman alleges Delhi airport official wrote his phone number on her ticket, video goes viral

SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest in money laundering case today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement