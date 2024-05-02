Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'No political clearance was either sought or issued,' says MEA on Prajwal Revanna's travel to Germany

Hari Hera Veera Mallu teaser: Pawan Kalyan wages war against tyrants, Bobby Deol steals the show as Aurangzeb

IPL 2024: How can RCB and MI still qualify for playoffs?

UPSC Topper Hemant: A story of humble beginnings and honest effort

MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hari Hera Veera Mallu teaser: Pawan Kalyan wages war against tyrants, Bobby Deol steals the show as Aurangzeb

UPSC Topper Hemant: A story of humble beginnings and honest effort

MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

10 animals hosting most pathogens

Signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's disease

Most populated city in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Who Is Tarun Ghulati, The London Mayoral Candidate Challenging Sadiq Khan?

Watch: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi fight over who is 'original Jolly' as they begin filming Jolly LLB 3

Harry Potter films' Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton joins cast of Hansal Mehta's Gandhi; see full cast details inside

Richa Chadha says heroines in commercial Bollywood films are cast to 'make ageing superstars look younger' | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

MI vs KKR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 51 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 02, 2024, 06:33 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the 51st match of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, at 7:30 PM IST on 3rd May. Kolkata Knight Riders currently hold the second position on the points table with 6 wins in 9 matches, totaling 12 points. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are placed 9th with 3 wins in 7 games, accumulating 6 points.

In their IPL history, these teams have clashed 32 times, with Mumbai Indians emerging victorious in 23 matches while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 9.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 51

Date & Time: May 03, 07:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction

Keepers – Phil Salt(vc), Ishan Kishan

Batters – Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c)

Bowlers –  Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

MI vs KKR My Dream11 team

Phil Salt, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav(vc), Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anil Ambani’s Reliance investor moves to High Court, challenges delisting of…

This film was rejected by Shah Rukh, Govinda, Amitabh, made debutant star, earned over Rs 3000 crore at worldwide

JD(S) suspends Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna over 'sex scandal'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he wanted to cast these Pakistani actors in Heeramandi

Paws-itively adorable: Puppy and dog's playtime melts hearts on internet, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement