MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

In the 51st match of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, at 7:30 PM IST on 3rd May. Kolkata Knight Riders currently hold the second position on the points table with 6 wins in 9 matches, totaling 12 points. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are placed 9th with 3 wins in 7 games, accumulating 6 points.

In their IPL history, these teams have clashed 32 times, with Mumbai Indians emerging victorious in 23 matches while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 9.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 51

Date & Time: May 03, 07:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction

Keepers – Phil Salt(vc), Ishan Kishan

Batters – Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c)

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

MI vs KKR My Dream11 team

Phil Salt, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav(vc), Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc