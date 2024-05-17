Delhi woman hits back after being trolled for sharing 'muscular' photo

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Elon Musk's Neuralink accepting applications for chip implant

'Case makes mockery of...': Israel responds to South Africa’s ICJ appeal to halt operations in Rafah

Kartik Aaryan's relatives among those killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, actor attends funeral

Meet actress who did many hit films, career got ruined after affair with married actor, then quit acting, is now..

Mukesh Ambani gets thumbs up for massive Rs 703520000000 business, NCLT approves plan to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Case makes mockery of...': Israel responds to South Africa’s ICJ appeal to halt operations in Rafah

Kartik Aaryan's relatives among those killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, actor attends funeral

Meet actress who did many hit films, career got ruined after affair with married actor, then quit acting, is now..

Highest paid athletes in 2024

7 ancient civilizations and their remarkable contributions

Batters with most international runs in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Maliwal Breaks Silence After Delhi Police Visits Her Residence

PM Modi Challenges INDIA Bloc On CAA In Uttar Pradesh’s Lalganj Rally | Lok Sabha Election 2024

Meet actress who did many hit films, career got ruined after affair with married actor, then quit acting, is now..

Kartik Aaryan's relatives among those killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, actor attends funeral

Pankaj Tripathi returns as lawyer Madhav Mishra in season 4 of Criminal Justice, says 'court jaari hai aur...'

HomeViral

Viral

Delhi woman hits back after being trolled for sharing 'muscular' photo

Delhi fitness coach Aanchal faced online backlash for sharing a muscular photo, but she fired back with confidence.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 17, 2024, 01:31 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the face of online criticism, Aanchal, a fitness enthusiast based in Delhi, has taken a stand against cyberbullies with a resolute response. The controversy ignited when Aanchal shared a snapshot showcasing her muscular physique alongside details of her  workout regimen. However, instead of receiving admiration for her dedication, she was bombarded with disparaging comments.

Social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), became the battleground for a barrage of derogatory remarks targeting Aanchal's appearance. Critics hurled insults, questioning her femininity and resorting to offensive language. Yet, undeterred by the negativity, Aanchal decided to confront her detractors head-on.

In a bold move, Aanchal countered the vitriol by sharing two recent images of herself, clarifying that the  "muscular photo" was taken during the previous winter season. Expressing her dismay at the lack of attention given to her informative post, she underscored the importance of focusing on substance over superficial judgments.

Addressing the uproar surrounding her physique, Aanchal explained that the image captured her during a period of bulking, a phase she embraces as part of her fitness journey. Far from being shaken by the criticism, she found inspiration in the incident, with plans to embark on another bulking phase.

Challenging societal norms and expectations, Aanchal called for an end to the "pick-me" behavior among women and urged individuals to strive for personal growth rather than tearing others down.

Despite the onslaught of negativity, Aanchal received an outpouring of support from fellow X users, commending her resilience and applauding her dedication to self-improvement. Messages of encouragement flooded in, celebrating her strength and dismissing the critics as lacking appreciation for hard work and discipline.

Aanchal, also known as a content creator, boasts a significant following of 10.7k on X, where she continues to inspire others with her fitness journey and unwavering confidence.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Case makes mockery of...': Israel responds to South Africa’s ICJ appeal to halt operations in Rafah

'Hasn't achieved anything...': Gautam Gambhir slams RCB great for criticising Hardik Pandya’s captaincy

Covid-19 'FLiRT' spreading in India: Here's how to protect yourself from new variant KP.2

This composer lost father at 9, faced extreme poverty, mother sold jewellery to support him, now his net worth is...

Meet actor who gave hit film with Alia Bhatt, still had to work as delivery boy with Zomato, Swiggy; earned just Rs 500

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement