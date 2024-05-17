Delhi woman hits back after being trolled for sharing 'muscular' photo

Delhi fitness coach Aanchal faced online backlash for sharing a muscular photo, but she fired back with confidence.

In the face of online criticism, Aanchal, a fitness enthusiast based in Delhi, has taken a stand against cyberbullies with a resolute response. The controversy ignited when Aanchal shared a snapshot showcasing her muscular physique alongside details of her workout regimen. However, instead of receiving admiration for her dedication, she was bombarded with disparaging comments.

When it comes to training chest, I stick to three movements - pic.twitter.com/AFPeqRoz9s — Aanchal (@AanchalXIV) May 14, 2024

Social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), became the battleground for a barrage of derogatory remarks targeting Aanchal's appearance. Critics hurled insults, questioning her femininity and resorting to offensive language. Yet, undeterred by the negativity, Aanchal decided to confront her detractors head-on.

I recently got unbelievable hate on X for posting a muscular photo.



I wasn't hurt by the hate.



The fact that no one read the tweet which was filled with immense knowledge disturbed me a bit.



Now coming back to the photo.



The photo was taken during winters, I was 6-7 kgs… pic.twitter.com/6SKxPgZmMX — Aanchal (@AanchalXIV) May 16, 2024

In a bold move, Aanchal countered the vitriol by sharing two recent images of herself, clarifying that the "muscular photo" was taken during the previous winter season. Expressing her dismay at the lack of attention given to her informative post, she underscored the importance of focusing on substance over superficial judgments.

Addressing the uproar surrounding her physique, Aanchal explained that the image captured her during a period of bulking, a phase she embraces as part of her fitness journey. Far from being shaken by the criticism, she found inspiration in the incident, with plans to embark on another bulking phase.

Challenging societal norms and expectations, Aanchal called for an end to the "pick-me" behavior among women and urged individuals to strive for personal growth rather than tearing others down.

Despite the onslaught of negativity, Aanchal received an outpouring of support from fellow X users, commending her resilience and applauding her dedication to self-improvement. Messages of encouragement flooded in, celebrating her strength and dismissing the critics as lacking appreciation for hard work and discipline.

Aanchal, also known as a content creator, boasts a significant following of 10.7k on X, where she continues to inspire others with her fitness journey and unwavering confidence.