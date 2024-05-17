Twitter
Delhi ncr

Pankaj Tripathi returns as lawyer Madhav Mishra in season 4 of Criminal Justice, says 'court jaari hai aur...'

Pankaj Tripathi is set to return with another case as Madhav Mishra in the new season of Criminal Justice.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 17, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice (Image: Screengrab)
Pankaj Tripathi is all set to entertain the fans once again with his performance in the new season of his popular series Criminal Justice. The actor is all set to return as Lawyer Madhav Mishra in the fourth season of the series to unravel a new case and the announcement has left fans excited.

On Friday, Disney+ Hotstar took to its Instagram and sharing a video showing Pankaj Tripathi fighting in the court, the OTT giant wrote, "Court jaari hai, aur naye season ki taiyyari bhi Aa rahe hai Madhav Mishra, #HotstarSpecials #CriminalJustice ke naye season ke saath!" The video opens with Pankaj Tripathi fighting the case of a 'popular doctor', however, nothing is confirmed yet. The OTT platform didn't reveal the release date of the new season. 

Talking about playing Madhav Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that he relates to the character and said, "In the hall of fame of on-screen lawyers, I feel that Madhav Mishra has earned his place with Criminal Justice. I could not believe how much Madhav's character in the series resembled me. Every victory felt like my own and every defeat felt like a personal loss. As we bring season 4 of Criminal Justice, we delve further into the life of Madhav Mishra and his ability to front complex cases with such ease and permanence. I’m excited to announce the new season on Disney+ Hotstar and I hope the audiences continue to shower love on this season like they have done previously.”

Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the new season of Criminal Justice will soon be streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. With each season, the show brings a case that challenges the complex moral dilemmas and the new season is expected to push the boundaries even further. 

Meanwhile, other than this, Pankaj Tripathi will be next seen in the movie Stree 2 which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee and others in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres this year.

