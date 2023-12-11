Pankaj Tripathi on how Kadak Singh and Animal show same emotion but differently: 'Almost north-south pole' | Exclusive

Headlines

This Indian cricketer is most searched on Google in Pakistan, it's not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370 in J-K, here's how Pakistan media reacted

Sri Lanka experiences power outage for several hours after main transmission line fails

Ram Gopal Varma morphs his face on Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster, takes a dig at critics, fans call him 'unpaid PR'

Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee celebrate selfless love with O Maahi, fans laud return of 'romantic' SRK

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Indian cricketer is most searched on Google in Pakistan, it's not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370 in J-K, here's how Pakistan media reacted

Sri Lanka experiences power outage for several hours after main transmission line fails

Batters with maximum sixes in 2023, it's not Rohit Sharma

9 commonly mispronounced brand names

Most successful Indian captains in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

'I was just...': Here's what Bobby Deol said about 'performing' marital rape scene in Animal

Ram Gopal Varma morphs his face on Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster, takes a dig at critics, fans call him 'unpaid PR'

Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee celebrate selfless love with O Maahi, fans laud return of 'romantic' SRK

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi on how Kadak Singh and Animal show same emotion but differently: 'Almost north-south pole' | Exclusive

Pankaj Tripathi talks about his new release Kadak Singh.

article-main
Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pankaj Tripathi has returned to the screens with his new film Kadak Singh. The thriller from Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury stars Pankaj along with Sanjana Sanghi and merges a whodunit with some classic family drama. Just ahead of the release of the film, Pankaj spoke with DNA about Kadak Singh, the changed OTT landscape, and his stardom.

Kadak Singh deals with the turbulent relationship between a father and a daughter, played by Pankaj and Sanjana. Incidentally, a week before its release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal hit the screens and that film focussed on a turbulent father-son relationship. Talking about this unique diversity in Indian cinema right now, Pankaj says, “It didn’t exist earlier. After the arrival of OTT, the scope of cinema has become larger. It was impossible to do all this earlier. Kadak Singh talks about the same relationship but in such a different manner, almost north south pole. Audience exists for both.”

The National Award winner says that the landscape of cinema has changed because of the emergence of OTT and push for a different kind of content.”This is the time when we can do a film like Kadak Singh. Ten years ago, it wasn’t possible. OMG 2 was not possible 10 years ago. You couldn’t think about discussing sex and sex education in a film. People would say ‘ye kya hai’. But we are doing it now. So the time has changed,” he says.

Another thing that has changed is that the ‘character artistes’ are also finding stardom these days. Pankaj is among a new generation of actors who are applauded for their craft and still have mainstream fame despite not being the conventional hero. He says, “I had never thought there would be memes on me. Of course there was no concept of memes back then but I had never thought people would mimic me in my lifetime. Now there are 5-6 people doing it. I have met a few of them. I tell them it’s good because I came to Mumbai to earn money and now you are earning money by copying me.”

Kadak Singh, his latest release, is currently streaming on Zee5.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rajiv Poddar, his family’s net worth is over Rs 30351 crore, he is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari calls Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha a 'curse of Mother Kali'

Meet man who once begged to make ends meet, washed clothes of others, did odd jobs, now owns a company worth Rs...

Meet Indian who grew up in a village, cracked IIT, now works with NASA as…

Pankaj Tripathi says bad cinema gets good box office numbers today: 'Humne gobar banaya aur woh...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE