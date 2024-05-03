Man dances with horse carrying groom in viral video, internet loves it

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, who was once a housewife, now runs Rs 800 crore company, CSK star Dhoni is...

Meet actor banned by entire Bollywood, was sent to jail for years, fought cancer, earned Rs 3000 crore on comeback

Karan Johar wants to ‘disinherit’ son Yash after his ‘you don’t deserve anything’ remark: ‘Roohi will…’

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress picks Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, KL Sharma from Amethi

Made in Rs 12 lakh, this Bollywood film used donations of farmers as funds, was a huge hit, boosted Rs 52000 crore brand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, who was once a housewife, now runs Rs 800 crore company, CSK star Dhoni is...

Meet actor banned by entire Bollywood, was sent to jail for years, fought cancer, earned Rs 3000 crore on comeback

Karan Johar wants to ‘disinherit’ son Yash after his ‘you don’t deserve anything’ remark: ‘Roohi will…’

10 largest lizards in animal kingdom

5 Indian stars who worked as salesmen

Arthritis diet: Foods for healthy joints

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 1 Run | IPL 2024 | Bhuvi Shines

Searching For Egyptian Food In Delhi NCR? Try 'The Egypt' In Noida Sector 18 | Food Fusion

Karan Johar wants to ‘disinherit’ son Yash after his ‘you don’t deserve anything’ remark: ‘Roohi will…’

Meet actor banned by entire Bollywood, was sent to jail for years, fought cancer, earned Rs 3000 crore on comeback

Made in Rs 12 lakh, this Bollywood film used donations of farmers as funds, was a huge hit, boosted Rs 52000 crore brand

HomeViral

Viral

Man dances with horse carrying groom in viral video, internet loves it

A viral video showcasing a groom dancing with a man while being carried by a horse has taken social media by storm.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 03, 2024, 08:08 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian weddings are renowned for their vibrant celebrations, where traditions blend seamlessly with modern flair. Among the iconic elements is the groom's grand entrance on horseback, surrounded by dancing guests. However, a recent video making waves on social media has taken this tradition to a whole new level.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@manoj_patel_9605)

Shared on Instagram by user @manoj_patel_9605, the video showcases a horse not only carrying the groom but also engaging in a synchronized dance with a man. The seamless coordination between the horse and the dancer has captured the hearts of millions online.

The video, which surfaced a few days ago, has rapidly gained traction, garnering close to an astonishing 1 million likes since its upload.

Social media users have been quick to express their awe and amusement at the unique spectacle. "I watched it on loop. This is what money cannot buy," remarked one user, encapsulating the sentiment shared by many. Another user added humor to the mix, quipping, "Don’t set standards so high." Meanwhile, others couldn't help but express their desire for a similar experience, with one commenting, "Ek waisa wedding main bhi deserve karti hun [I too deserve such a wedding]."

Amidst the diverse reactions, one consensus remains: the video has left an indelible mark, showcasing the magic and joy that characterize Indian weddings.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pushpa Pushpa: Allu Arjun brings the bling in first massy song of Pushpa 2; fans say 'box office collection rukega nahi'

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance may lose three companies soon, Rs 96500000000 deal to…

Gangster Goldy Brar, accused of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, shot dead in US: Reports

Why are Public Transportation Systems Adopting VN88 Rezence Wireless Charging for Electric Buses?

DNA Verified: CBSE Board Class 10th 2024 result today? Know the truth behind viral notice

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement