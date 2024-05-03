Man dances with horse carrying groom in viral video, internet loves it

A viral video showcasing a groom dancing with a man while being carried by a horse has taken social media by storm.

Indian weddings are renowned for their vibrant celebrations, where traditions blend seamlessly with modern flair. Among the iconic elements is the groom's grand entrance on horseback, surrounded by dancing guests. However, a recent video making waves on social media has taken this tradition to a whole new level.

Shared on Instagram by user @manoj_patel_9605, the video showcases a horse not only carrying the groom but also engaging in a synchronized dance with a man. The seamless coordination between the horse and the dancer has captured the hearts of millions online.

The video, which surfaced a few days ago, has rapidly gained traction, garnering close to an astonishing 1 million likes since its upload.

Social media users have been quick to express their awe and amusement at the unique spectacle. "I watched it on loop. This is what money cannot buy," remarked one user, encapsulating the sentiment shared by many. Another user added humor to the mix, quipping, "Don’t set standards so high." Meanwhile, others couldn't help but express their desire for a similar experience, with one commenting, "Ek waisa wedding main bhi deserve karti hun [I too deserve such a wedding]."

Amidst the diverse reactions, one consensus remains: the video has left an indelible mark, showcasing the magic and joy that characterize Indian weddings.