Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s firm launches new brand, Reliance’s Rs 8200000000000 company to…

Mukesh Ambani handed over the reins of the company to daughter Isha Ambani in August 2022. Since then, Isha Ambani has been aggressive with the growth and expansion of Reliance Retail.

Updated : May 03, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India and Asia with a massive net worth of Rs 963570 crore. His daughter Isha Ambani is leading Reliance Retail which is one of the best performing subsidiaries of Reliance Industries. For those who are unaware, Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1971000 crore. Valued at over Rs 820000 crore, Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail has grown significantly in the past year. Keeping up with the aggressive pace, the firm has now launched a new private label brand called Nails Our Way. The brand is part of Reliance Retail’s Tira Beauty and as the name suggests, Nails Our Way will be offering a range of nail care and colour options.

The new brand of Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail will be offering nail colours in four collections - Gel Well, Swift Dry, Breathe Away, and Treat Coat. Along with the nail colours, the brand will offer nail care solutions including the No Bump Base, Cuti Care, and Toughen Up formulas.

Mukesh Ambani handed over the reins of the company to daughter Isha Ambani in August 2022. Since then, Isha Ambani has been aggressive with the growth and expansion of Reliance Retail. Currently valued over Rs 820000 crore, Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail has partnered with several major brands in the previous year.

For those who are unaware, Tira has been co-founded by Bhakti Modi, daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s close aide. Tira is overseen by Isha Ambani and it competes against the likes of Nykaa, Tata Cliq Palette, Myntra and others. For its promotion during launch, Tira hired Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as its brand ambassadors.

