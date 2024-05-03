Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, who was once a housewife, now runs Rs 800 crore company, CSK star Dhoni is...

Meet actor banned by entire Bollywood, was sent to jail for years, fought cancer, earned Rs 3000 crore on comeback

Karan Johar wants to ‘disinherit’ son Yash after his ‘you don’t deserve anything’ remark: ‘Roohi will…’

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress picks Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, KL Sharma from Amethi

Made in Rs 12 lakh, this Bollywood film used donations of farmers as funds, was a huge hit, boosted Rs 52000 crore brand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, who was once a housewife, now runs Rs 800 crore company, CSK star Dhoni is...

Meet actor banned by entire Bollywood, was sent to jail for years, fought cancer, earned Rs 3000 crore on comeback

Karan Johar wants to ‘disinherit’ son Yash after his ‘you don’t deserve anything’ remark: ‘Roohi will…’

10 largest lizards in animal kingdom

5 Indian stars who worked as salesmen

Arthritis diet: Foods for healthy joints

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 1 Run | IPL 2024 | Bhuvi Shines

Searching For Egyptian Food In Delhi NCR? Try 'The Egypt' In Noida Sector 18 | Food Fusion

Karan Johar wants to ‘disinherit’ son Yash after his ‘you don’t deserve anything’ remark: ‘Roohi will…’

Meet actor banned by entire Bollywood, was sent to jail for years, fought cancer, earned Rs 3000 crore on comeback

Made in Rs 12 lakh, this Bollywood film used donations of farmers as funds, was a huge hit, boosted Rs 52000 crore brand

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor banned by entire Bollywood, was sent to jail for years, fought cancer, earned Rs 3000 crore on comeback

This actor was banned by the entire industry, spent years in prison, then broke the box office with his comeback

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 03, 2024, 08:30 AM IST

article-main
Sanjay Dutt in KGF Chapter 2
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian film industry has seen several periods of upheavals over the years. One of them was in the 90s when Sanjay Dutt, a bankable star in his own right, was convicted in an anti-terror case linked to the 1993 Bombay blasts. Wry of being associated with an artiste who was now considered tainted, many in the industry turned their backs on him. This is the story of how he returned.

When Sanjay Dutt was banned by the entire industry

In 1993, Sanjay Dutt was arrested under the provisions of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) as he allegedly possessed banned AK-56 assault rifles. The case dragged on and Dutt even spent time in prison. By the early-2000s, Sanjay Dutt was a pariah in the industry. As he was convicted and jailed, offers dried up. He eventually made his comeback in Munnabhai MBBS, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. In a chat at the Kellogg Management School, the filmmaker recently said, “I didn’t know him at all. The whole industry banned him, but I thought this was very wrong, so I went to his house and announced a film with him. His father said that I’ll be banned as well, but I said, ‘I don’t care.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Sanjay Dutt’s subsequent incarceration and cancer battle

In 2007, Sanjay Dutt was cleared of all terror-related charges in the case. However, he was sentenced to six years imprisonment for illegal possession of weapons. The actor spent time in Pune’s Yerwada Jail from 2013-16. In 2020, as he was on his comeback trail, Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. He underwent treatment in Mumbai and recovered.

Sanjay Dutt’s grand comeback

Even as Sanjay Dutt was undergoing treatment for cancer, he had signed his first Kannada film – KGF Chapter 2, in which he played the antagonist Adheera. The actor shot the film while recovering from cancer, sometimes performing gruelling stunts himself. In 2022, the film released in theatres and broke all box office records, grossing Rs 1200 crore worldwide. He followed it up with a cameo in Jawan in 2023 and another negative role in Tamil film Leo. Together, the three films grossed almost Rs 3000 crore, making Dutt’s comeback a grand one. The actor now has five films lined up in 2024.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pushpa Pushpa: Allu Arjun brings the bling in first massy song of Pushpa 2; fans say 'box office collection rukega nahi'

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance may lose three companies soon, Rs 96500000000 deal to…

Gangster Goldy Brar, accused of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, shot dead in US: Reports

Why are Public Transportation Systems Adopting VN88 Rezence Wireless Charging for Electric Buses?

DNA Verified: CBSE Board Class 10th 2024 result today? Know the truth behind viral notice

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement