BCCI reacts to Rinku Singh’s exclusion from India T20 World Cup 2024 squad, says ‘he has done…’

The much-awaited India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad was finally announced by BCCI on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma is set to lead the India squad, while Hardik Pandya will be playing as the vice-captain in the marquee tournament.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 02, 2024, 08:16 PM IST

Image: ANI
The much-awaited India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad was finally announced by BCCI on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma is set to lead the India squad, while Hardik Pandya will be playing as the vice-captain in the marquee tournament. After showcasing great performance in the ongoing IPL 2024, Shivam Dube has finally received his maiden World Cup call. Rishabh Pant, who recovered from a tragic accident is set to make his comeback for Team India in T20 World Cup 2024. While some players are set to make their World Cup debut, fans are shocked over the exclusion of Rinku Singh from the squad.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar finally shed light upon the selection committee's decision to snub Rinku Singh. In the press conference held on Thursday, Agarkar said "It's probably the toughest thing we have had to discuss. He has done nothing wrong, not even Shubman Gill for that better. It's about combinations. There are a couple of wrist spinners included to give Rohit more options." 

“It's just unfortunate. He's in the reserves, so that tells you how close he came into being in the 15. But at the end of the day you can only pick 15 players in the squad," he further said.

Moreover, fans will also get to see Yuzvendra Chahal returning to the India squad after a long time. While Yashasvi Jaiswal earns his maiden World Cup call, Shubman Gill misses out and is included in the reserves. 

The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to commence on June 1. The tournament includes 20 teams divided into four groups, with the top two from each group will be reaching the Super Eight stage.

The tournament will be co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies, with the final set to take place on June 29 in Barbados. The thrilling match between India and Pakistan will be played on June 9 in New York.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

