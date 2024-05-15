Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ED arrests Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam in money laundering case

Meet man who used to collect milk on cycle in village, now owns Rs 500 crore company, he is from...

Meet school dropout, fruit vendor's son who did odd jobs at 14, now owns Rs 400 crore company, is regarded as India's...

This composer lost father at 9, faced extreme poverty, mother sold jewellery to support him, now his net worth is...

Sonali Bendre reacts to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's 'kidnap kar lunga' comment: 'I don't know if he...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who used to collect milk on cycle in village, now owns Rs 500 crore company, he is from...

Meet school dropout, fruit vendor's son who did odd jobs at 14, now owns Rs 400 crore company, is regarded as India's...

This composer lost father at 9, faced extreme poverty, mother sold jewellery to support him, now his net worth is...

Roasted gram flour (sattu) vs whey protein: Which one is better?

8 harmful effects of consuming beer daily

9 must-watch films, shows about rural life

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

This composer lost father at 9, faced extreme poverty, mother sold jewellery to support him, now his net worth is...

Sonali Bendre reacts to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's 'kidnap kar lunga' comment: 'I don't know if he...'

Sanya Malhotra reveals she was asked to get jaw reconstruction surgery by a casting director: 'I was like...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sonali Bendre reacts to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's 'kidnap kar lunga' comment: 'I don't know if he...'

Sonali Bendre shares her thoughts on the viral claim that Shoaib Akhtar once said that he would kidnap the actress if she doesn't accept his marriage proposal.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 15, 2024, 06:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Sonali Bendre and Shoaib Akhtar/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There have been multiple claims that former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar once said that he would 'kidnap' actress Sonali Bendre if she declines his marriage proposal. Now, the actress has finally reacted to the viral comment, wondering if there is any truth behind such claims.

Sonali was most recently seen in the second season of the newsroom drama The Broken News, now streaming on ZEE5. While promoting the show, the actress appeared on the podcast of Shubhankar Mishra. The YouTuber said that the Pakistani bowler had mentioned that he wanted to marry Sonali. In reply, she said, "Ya, I don’t know how true this is though. Fake news existed even then." When the host added that Akhtar's 'kidnap kar lunga' remark was rather playful, Sonali stated, "I don’t know if he really said it", adding that she is glad that the cricketer was her fan saying, "Thank God for that, my career is because of that (audience loving me)."

In 2019, Shoaib Akhtar had himself clarified that he never made any such statement. "I never met Sonali Bendre! I was also never her fan! I’ve seen her in films and she is indeed a beautiful woman, but I’ve not been a fan. Yes, when she fought back her cancer, that’s when I started being her fan as a person, because of how courageous she was. But bhai mere, I had nothing to do with her", he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Sonali was recently seen celebrating 25 years of Sarfarosh with the film's cast and crew including Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and others at an event in Mumbai. 

READ | Meet actress, who worked in call centre, made her debut opposite Salman Khan, was compared to Katrina Kaif, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her, no formal complaint yet: Police

Viral video: Bear rides motorcycle sidecar in Russia, internet is stunned

House of the Dragon season 2 trailer: Rhaenyra wages an unwinnable war against Aegon, Dance of the Dragons begins

Meet IIT graduate who hired IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, he earns more than Rs 72 lakh salary per day, he is…

'Is this a breakup post?': Babil Khan pens emotional note, shares photos with mystery girl; confused netizens react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement