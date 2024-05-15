Sonali Bendre reacts to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's 'kidnap kar lunga' comment: 'I don't know if he...'

Sonali Bendre shares her thoughts on the viral claim that Shoaib Akhtar once said that he would kidnap the actress if she doesn't accept his marriage proposal.

There have been multiple claims that former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar once said that he would 'kidnap' actress Sonali Bendre if she declines his marriage proposal. Now, the actress has finally reacted to the viral comment, wondering if there is any truth behind such claims.

Sonali was most recently seen in the second season of the newsroom drama The Broken News, now streaming on ZEE5. While promoting the show, the actress appeared on the podcast of Shubhankar Mishra. The YouTuber said that the Pakistani bowler had mentioned that he wanted to marry Sonali. In reply, she said, "Ya, I don’t know how true this is though. Fake news existed even then." When the host added that Akhtar's 'kidnap kar lunga' remark was rather playful, Sonali stated, "I don’t know if he really said it", adding that she is glad that the cricketer was her fan saying, "Thank God for that, my career is because of that (audience loving me)."

In 2019, Shoaib Akhtar had himself clarified that he never made any such statement. "I never met Sonali Bendre! I was also never her fan! I’ve seen her in films and she is indeed a beautiful woman, but I’ve not been a fan. Yes, when she fought back her cancer, that’s when I started being her fan as a person, because of how courageous she was. But bhai mere, I had nothing to do with her", he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Sonali was recently seen celebrating 25 years of Sarfarosh with the film's cast and crew including Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and others at an event in Mumbai.

