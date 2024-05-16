'Hated that Priyanka Chopra and I were always called Jonas Brothers' wives', says Sophie Turner: 'There was a...'

Sophie Turner, in her recent interview, talked about her divorce and her bonding with the Jonas family. The Game of Thrones actress also spoke about her tuning with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

While talking about her personal life, Sophie recalled how much she ‘hated’ being called as wives of Jonas Brothers. While speaking to British Vogue, she said, “There was a lot of attention on the three brothers and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that. It was kind of this plus-one feeling.”

Sophie also mentioned that Joe never made her feel like that though. “That’s nothing to do with him – in no way did he make me feel that – it was just that the perception of us (herself, Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas) was as the groupies in the band,” she added.

Sophie, Priyanka and Danielle, who also got featured in music video ‘Sucker, often used to go to Jonas Brothers concerts where people would call then J-sisters. People often addressed them as J-sisters.

For the unversed, Sophie and Joe decided to part ways in September 2023. And when this news was announced Sophie was called irresponsible mother for partying for leaving daughters, Willa and Delphine alone.

Earlier, Sophie Turner revealed that she was not sure about stepping into motherhood in her early 20s and even considered terminating her first pregnancy. Turner spoke about how she considered not keeping the child and discussed the situation with her estranged husband, Joe Jonas.

In Bali, Turner found out she was pregnant and said that sat on the news for a week. “Maybe because I was so young, I sat on it for a week,” the actress told British Vogue, reports pagesix.com. Turner said she threw the pregnancy test at Joe Jonas, asking, "What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?"

The actress shared that she didn't know if she wanted to be a mother at the time and even spoke to therapists about her feelings. “When you're in your early 20s, life is so frivolous,” she said.

