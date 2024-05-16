Twitter
Meet woman who helps father run Rs 2556 crore company, she is from...

She is a second-generation entrepreneur with 14 years of experience in the dairy industry.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 16, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

Many young entrepreneurs are working in their family business at top positions. They joined the business with a junior position but later elevated to top position after proving themselves in the business. One such person who is helping her father run a popular brand is Akshali Shah. She is executive director of Parag Milk Foods Ltd, a company founded by his father and family. The company, whose market cap is Rs 2556 crore, manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products.

Akshali is a second-generation entrepreneur with 14 years of experience in the dairy industry. She has more than a decade of experience with Parag Milk Foods as Senior VP Strategy - Sales & Marketing. Akshali joined the company as a management trainee in 2010. The 33-year-old holds an MBA in Family Business Management from S.P Jain University. She has hands-on experience in sales, marketing, finance and various other gamuts including identifying, building and implementing business strategies.

Akshali's father Devendra Shah, founder and chairman of Parag Milk Foods, began the company as a small dairy unit in Manchar near Pune in 1992. The company's brands include Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows and Topp Up. Akshali has been instrumental for growth of the high value product business like launch of Farm to Home business-Pride of Cows, Sports Nutrition brand-Avvatar (whey protein), and growth of beverages business.

