Mithun Chakraborty was once rumoured to be dating the late Sridevi, and the former actor even discussed it frankly in an old interview.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has an illustrious filmography and a colourful life. The Disco Dancer married Yogeeta Bali in 1979, but his link-up rumours with co-stars have often grabbed headlines as well. Reportedly, Mithun was once romantically involved with Sridevi, and the two even decided to marry. Mithun and Sridevi have worked together in hits including Waqt Ki Awaz, Watan Ke Rakhwale, and several films.

There was a time when actors were quite candid in their interviews. During that phase, Mithun also gave an interview with ITMB, where he frankly gave his view on the dating rumours. A clip from the interview has gone viral in which Mithun talked about his and Sridevi's relationship. In the clip, Mithun was asked about the rumours around his personal life, and he still looks upon other women even after getting married. "Kya aap shaadi ke baad kisi aur aurat ki tarf nazar utha ke dekha hai?" Mithun replied, "Main sabhi aurat ko nazar utha ke dekhta hoon, lekin achi nazar se." Later he was asked, "Jo akhbaro mein afwaafyein hai unka kya." Mithun replied, "Kuch sach hai, kuch galat hai. I think I'm called the most married bachelor." Then the journalist asked the burning question, "Toh Sridevi wali kahaniyaan sachi hai?" Mithun instantly added, "Woh mujhe pata nahi. No comments."

As per old media reports, Mithun and Sridevi broke up after the late actress asked him to divorce his first wife to marry her, but he refused to do it. Years later, Sridevi got settled with producer Boney Kapoor and they became parents to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

For the unversed, Bollywood superstar, Hawa-Hawai Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, after accidentally drowning in her guest room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Mithun Chakraborty was recently honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution in Indian cinema.

