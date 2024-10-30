The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 307 at 4 pm, up from 268 on Tuesday.

On Diwali eve on Wednesday, Delhi's air quality slipped into the 'very poor' category, with pollution levels expected to go up on Thursday. The comes even as authorities said strict action will be taken against those violating the firecracker ban. The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 307 at 4 pm, up from 268 on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune said the air quality in the national capital is likely to be in the "very poor" category (AQI 300 to 400) on Thursday and Friday. The air quality may also reach the severe category on these two days in case of additional emissions from firecrackers and stubble or waste fires.

According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management, if stubble burning occurs at levels similar to the last five years, it could contribute 15-18 per cent to Delhi's pollution on these dates. This is exacerbated by winds from the northwest, which may carry smoke into the city.

Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of emergency measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR during winter, the air quality is categorised into four stages: Stage I -- "Poor" (AQI 201-300), Stage II -- "Very Poor" (AQI 301-400), Stage III -- "Severe" (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV -- "Severe Plus" (AQI above 450).

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said 377 teams have been formed to enforce the ban on firecrackers across the national capital. He said authorities are in touch with resident welfare associations (RWAs), market associations and social organisations to spread awareness.

Of the 40 air-quality monitoring stations in the capital, data from 38 was shared by the CPCB on Wednesday. The AQI in Anand Vihar and Mundka remained "severe", with AQI levels above 400. The air quality in Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Burari, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Narela, Nehru Nagar, North Campus and Vivek Vihar was recorded in the "very poor" category. In Delhi's neighbouring areas like Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Greater Noida and Noida, the air quality remained "poor".

