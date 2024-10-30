Shalini Passi walked out of an interview and the video of her is going viral.

Shalini Passi left the interview twice while she was in an interview with the cast of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The interview was with Galatta India. When she returned, she appeared teary-eyed.

Fans reacted in the comments, wondering if her feelings were due to a comment made by Kalyani Saha. In the interview, Shalini remarked, “I need a break,” before walking out when the host started talking about her.

As she left, she told the others, “You guys can carry on,” when they inquired about what happened. Maheep then joked, “Should we be rolling on Season 4?” Bhavana added, “I think it was what you [Kalyani Saha] said about wanting attention,” which led to everyone laughing.

Shalini came back but then walked out again after a few minutes without explaining why. The rest of the cast kept chatting for a while, and after that, Shalini returned, looking emotional. The video of the interview went viral and netizens are reacting to it.

One of the social media users called the cast of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives bully and wrote, "I think everyone including the host handled it poorly. Shalini was being bullied throughout - she isn’t stupid. Even when they are complimenting her it is a backhanded compliment. And after she goes all of them laugh like donkeys to get over the embarrassment. The only sensible one seems to be Bhavana who can read a room & the worst (and I hate say this coz I love Ranbir) is Riddhima. “I’m very genuine, you get what you see”. My a**. Never heard anything more fake from someone."

The second one said, "It was completely Kalyani 's doing. While Kalyani was speaking, Shalini got up to adjust her fit, which is completely ok, after all she can't get up and do it while she herself is talking. But Kalyani made it' shalini has to to get up and bring the attention to herself while I'm talking '. After that Shalini teared up and went outside. Quite unnecessary Kalyani.."

The third one said, "Kalyani was the main...but even Ridhhima was so rude to her when Shalini tried to tell Kalyani something...the way she asked Shalini to keep quiet was damn rude..."

Shalini Passi is not a Bollywood wife. She is an art collector and the founder of MASH. Shalini Passi is also involved in a lot of philanthropic work. She is a member of the Advisory Board of Khoj, an NGO for contemporary arts organisation based in Delhi, since 2012, and the founder of the Shalini Passi Art Foundation, supporting emerging artists in India.