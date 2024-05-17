IPL 2024 playoff scenarios explained after SRH vs GT washout, three teams battle for last spot

With three spots already secured, the competition is now between three teams vying for the final playoff spot in the Indian Premier League.

The SunRisers Hyderabad became the third team to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday. Led by Pat Cummins, the team reached 15 points in 13 games after their match against the Gujarat Titans was washed out due to rain in Hyderabad. This guarantees that SRH will be among the top four teams, joining the Kolkata Knight Riders (19 points in 13 matches) and the Rajasthan Royals (16 points in 13 matches) in the playoffs. SRH still has one more game left against PBKS on Sunday to further solidify their position in the tournament.

With three spots already secured, the competition is now between three teams vying for the final playoff spot in the Indian Premier League - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Lucknow Super Giants. The real battle is between CSK and RCB, as LSG only have a mathematical chance of advancing in practical terms.

Chennai Super Kings

The team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently in the best position to secure the fourth playoff spot in the upcoming matches. A victory against RCB this Saturday will guarantee their spot in the playoffs. Additionally, if RR and SRH are defeated in their final matches against KKR and Punjab Kings, respectively, CSK could potentially aim for a top-two finish, provided they maintain a superior Net Run-rate.

Even in the event of a loss to RCB, CSK still has a chance to advance to the playoffs. To do so, the team must ensure that the margin of defeat is minimal. This strategy will help them maintain a better Net Run-rate than RCB, ultimately securing a higher position in the final points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The team led by Faf du Plessis must secure a victory in their final game in order to have a chance at claiming the last playoff spot. It is not simply a matter of winning, but winning convincingly in order to maintain a superior run-rate over CSK.

Lucknow Super Giants

The team led by KL Rahul is currently facing a challenging scenario. In order to qualify for the next round, they must secure a significant victory in their upcoming match on Friday. Additionally, they are relying on RCB to defeat CSK, but not by a large margin. If these outcomes occur, all three teams will end with 14 points each, and the Net Run Rate (NRR) will determine the advancing team. However, the likelihood of this scenario playing out in their favor seems highly improbable, especially considering LSG's poor NRR.

Also read| 'Retiring as a legend': FIFA pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri, world's third highest active goal scorer