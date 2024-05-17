'Retiring as a legend': FIFA pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri, world's third highest active goal scorer

With an impressive tally of 94 goals for his country, Chhetri has cemented his legacy as the most prolific goal-scorer in Indian football history.

The unexpected announcement of Sunil Chhetri's retirement has sent shockwaves through the Indian football community, prompting an outpouring of praise and admiration for the iconic striker. Countless individuals have expressed their gratitude and admiration for Chhetri's contributions to the sport.

The profound impact that Chhetri has had on the international stage has not gone unnoticed, with FIFA itself recognizing his achievements by placing him in the esteemed company of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Over the past decade, Chhetri has played a pivotal role in shaping India's footballing landscape, solidifying his place in the nation's sporting history. With an impressive tally of 94 goals for his country, Chhetri has cemented his legacy as the most prolific goal-scorer in Indian football history. His retirement marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come

His impressive goal-scoring record places him fourth on the all-time list of international goal-scorers, just behind soccer greats Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei, and Lionel Messi.

FIFA recently shared a photo on their official social media account, showcasing the three iconic players mentioned above, with Chhetri being recognized as the third-highest international goal-scorer currently active in the sport.

Retiring as a legend. — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 16, 2024

Sunil Chhetri's remarkable accomplishments and accolades are a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport of football. As the captain of the Indian national team, Chhetri played a pivotal role in leading his team to victory in prestigious tournaments such as the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008, the SAFF Championship in 2011 and 2015, the Nehru Cup in 2007, 2009, and 2012, as well as the Intercontinental Cup in 2017 and 2018.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to Indian football, Chhetri has been honored with several prestigious awards. He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2011, the Padma Shri in 2019, and the Khel Ratna in 2021, becoming the first footballer to ever receive this prestigious award.

Also read| IPL 2024: SRH enter playoffs after washout in Hyderabad; CSK, RCB to face off in virtual knockout