Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This flop caused Govinda to leave Bollywood, director quit films, makers suffered huge loss, film earned only...

IPL 2024 playoff scenarios explained after SRH vs GT washout, three teams battle for last spot

Man who disappeared 26 years ago found in neighbour`s cellar, just 100 metres from home

'Retiring as a legend': FIFA pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri, world's third highest active goal scorer

Kartam Bhugtam review: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz struggle to save this half-Shaitaan, half-Savadhaan India thriller

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Retiring as a legend': FIFA pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri, world's third highest active goal scorer

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Kartam Bhugtam review: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz struggle to save this half-Shaitaan, half-Savadhaan India thriller

Bowlers with most wickets for each team in IPL

8 signs that you are dehydrated

8 healthy wheat alternative to control blood sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Maliwal Breaks Silence After Delhi Police Visits Her Residence

PM Modi Challenges INDIA Bloc On CAA In Uttar Pradesh’s Lalganj Rally | Lok Sabha Election 2024

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

This flop caused Govinda to leave Bollywood, director quit films, makers suffered huge loss, film earned only...

Kartam Bhugtam review: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz struggle to save this half-Shaitaan, half-Savadhaan India thriller

HomeSports

Sports

'Retiring as a legend': FIFA pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri, world's third highest active goal scorer

With an impressive tally of 94 goals for his country, Chhetri has cemented his legacy as the most prolific goal-scorer in Indian football history.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 17, 2024, 03:50 PM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X @FIFAWorldCup
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The unexpected announcement of Sunil Chhetri's retirement has sent shockwaves through the Indian football community, prompting an outpouring of praise and admiration for the iconic striker. Countless individuals have expressed their gratitude and admiration for Chhetri's contributions to the sport.

The profound impact that Chhetri has had on the international stage has not gone unnoticed, with FIFA itself recognizing his achievements by placing him in the esteemed company of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. 

Over the past decade, Chhetri has played a pivotal role in shaping India's footballing landscape, solidifying his place in the nation's sporting history. With an impressive tally of 94 goals for his country, Chhetri has cemented his legacy as the most prolific goal-scorer in Indian football history. His retirement marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come

His impressive goal-scoring record places him fourth on the all-time list of international goal-scorers, just behind soccer greats Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei, and Lionel Messi.

FIFA recently shared a photo on their official social media account, showcasing the three iconic players mentioned above, with Chhetri being recognized as the third-highest international goal-scorer currently active in the sport.

Sunil Chhetri's remarkable accomplishments and accolades are a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport of football. As the captain of the Indian national team, Chhetri played a pivotal role in leading his team to victory in prestigious tournaments such as the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008, the SAFF Championship in 2011 and 2015, the Nehru Cup in 2007, 2009, and 2012, as well as the Intercontinental Cup in 2017 and 2018.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to Indian football, Chhetri has been honored with several prestigious awards. He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2011, the Padma Shri in 2019, and the Khel Ratna in 2021, becoming the first footballer to ever receive this prestigious award.

Also read| IPL 2024: SRH enter playoffs after washout in Hyderabad; CSK, RCB to face off in virtual knockout

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Hated that Priyanka Chopra and I were always called Jonas Brothers' wives', says Sophie Turner: 'There was a...'

Kartam Bhugtam review: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz struggle to save this half-Shaitaan, half-Savadhaan India thriller

Sonali Bendre reacts to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's 'kidnap kar lunga' comment: 'I don't know if he...'

Meet woman who helps father run Rs 2556 crore company, she is from...

Who is Bibhav Kumar, Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide accused of assaulting MP Swati Maliwal?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement