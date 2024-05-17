Who is Bibhav Kumar, Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide accused of assaulting MP Swati Maliwal?

AAP MP Sanjay Singh admitted that Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's aide, misbehaved with Maliwal when she went to meet the Chief Minister at his residence on Monday.

An FIR has been filed in connection with the alleged assault of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal, Delhi Police officials said on Thursday. According to the police, the name of the Delhi Chief Minister's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, has been mentioned in the FIR. The FIR has been registered under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323 among other sections of IPC for offences including assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, word gesture or act of intent to insult and assault.