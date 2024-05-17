Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This flop caused Govinda to leave Bollywood, director quit films, makers suffered huge loss, film earned only...

IPL 2024 playoff scenarios explained after SRH vs GT washout, three teams battle for last spot

Man who disappeared 26 years ago found in neighbour`s cellar, just 100 metres from home

'Retiring as a legend': FIFA pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri, world's third highest active goal scorer

Kartam Bhugtam review: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz struggle to save this half-Shaitaan, half-Savadhaan India thriller

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Retiring as a legend': FIFA pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri, world's third highest active goal scorer

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Kartam Bhugtam review: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz struggle to save this half-Shaitaan, half-Savadhaan India thriller

Bowlers with most wickets for each team in IPL

8 signs that you are dehydrated

8 healthy wheat alternative to control blood sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Maliwal Breaks Silence After Delhi Police Visits Her Residence

PM Modi Challenges INDIA Bloc On CAA In Uttar Pradesh’s Lalganj Rally | Lok Sabha Election 2024

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

This flop caused Govinda to leave Bollywood, director quit films, makers suffered huge loss, film earned only...

Kartam Bhugtam review: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz struggle to save this half-Shaitaan, half-Savadhaan India thriller

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kartam Bhugtam review: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz struggle to save this half-Shaitaan, half-Savadhaan India thriller

Vijay Raaz and Shreyas Talpade's Kartam Bhugtam bores in parts, gives Saavdhaan India feels, but engages

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 17, 2024, 03:26 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Vijay Raaz and Shreyas Talpade in Kartam Bhugtam
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Director- Soham Shah
Cast- Vijay Raaz, Shreyas Talpade, Madhoo, Aksha Pardasany
Where To Watch- Theatres 
Ratings- 2.5 stars

When you believe in destiny and can't find answers to the questions related to life, you turn to astrologers who claim to have every answer you are looking for. However, what if the astrologer turns out to be a psychopath? Soham Shah's new thriller Kartam Bhugtam tackles this frightening question. 

The story of the film revolves around Dev (Shreyas Talpade), an NRI from New Zealand, who returns to his hometown Bhopal to recover his father’s investments and manage his assets. However, he faces an unexpected delay in the process. This is when his friend introduces him to an astrologer, Anna (Vijay Raaz), whose predictions never go wrong. He not only helps Dev solve his problems but also makes him a part of his family. But soon everything turns upside down for Dev and what follows next transforms this psychological thriller into a revenge drama. 

Set in the backdrop of astrology and superstition, Soham Shah's Kartam Bhugtam bores you in the beginning and picks up pace only after the interval. The first half goes in just establishing the characters with a back story and giving them relevance, all of which feels a bit stretched. Vijay Raaz's introduction as Anna gives major deja vu of R Madhavan's entry from Shaitaan. Even its background music, which does manage to give chills, is too similar to Shaitaan's background music.

Vijay Raaz excels in every way. His perfect dialogue delivery is enough to give you chills. He perfectly blends in the role of an astrologer but is usual and nothing extraordinary. Shreyas Talpade does justice to his part, especially the one where he plays a schizophrenic. However, in some parts, he leaves you confused. On one hand, he is depicted as a perfect boyfriend but on the other hand, he fails to keep his girlfriend in the loop with whatever is happening in his life. Madhoo adapts herself well to the challenging role of an old woman desperate to look like a 21-year-old. However, I think, had her character been written with more depth, she would have done better. Aksha Pardasnay plays the part of Dev Joshi's girlfriend flawlessly, but limiting her to just that soeone's love interest, seems a little unfair. She is underused.

The boring and predictable first half of the film is spiced up with a shocking, mind-boggling twist before the intermission. But, what follows after that makes the film look like a Saavdhaan India episode. The genre shift in the middle of the movie is definitely bizarre. Soham Shah could have easily explored the theme more to show how astrology is used by Indians as a means to seek solutions to some of their troubles and later end up being superstitious. However, Kartam Bhugtam turns into a revenge drama, which though justifies its title, ends up making us lose interest in the film. 

The second half of the series makes you question if a common man can really do the stuff Dev Joshi is pulling off. If the theme had been explored in depth and the story's execution had been better, the psychological thriller could have been better than Shaitaan. The powerful performances by the ensemble cast certainly deserved that.

Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz-starrer Kartam Bhugtam might make you feel cheated at some points. It is meant to be a tale of lies and deceit rather than a psychological thriller, which is what it was billed as. If you are a fan of revenge dramas and psychological thrillers, then Kartam Bhugtam is a must-watch for you. Otherwise, it's strictly a one-time watch movie with a unique storyline that bores in parts. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Hated that Priyanka Chopra and I were always called Jonas Brothers' wives', says Sophie Turner: 'There was a...'

Kartam Bhugtam review: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz struggle to save this half-Shaitaan, half-Savadhaan India thriller

Sonali Bendre reacts to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's 'kidnap kar lunga' comment: 'I don't know if he...'

Meet woman who helps father run Rs 2556 crore company, she is from...

Who is Bibhav Kumar, Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide accused of assaulting MP Swati Maliwal?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement