Kadak Singh trailer: Pankaj Tripathi loses memory, struggles to find his identity in suspense thriller

Pankaj Tripathi's suspense thriller Kadak Singh's trailer leaves fans thrilled.

Pankaj Tripathi is back to enthrall the audience with a suspense thriller titled Kadak Singh. The makers of the film released an intriguing trailer of the film and left fans quite excited. The trailer was unveiled on the opening day of the 54th International Film Festival of India.

The trailer shows that the story revolves around Kadak Singh/AK Shrivastav, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, a Joint Director at the Department of Financial Crimes, who is suffering from retrograde amnesia. The trailer shows Tripathi struggling to find his identity after encountering four conflicting narratives about his past. The trailer also hints at how Tripathi might not be the actual victim leaving fans thrilled.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Pankaj Tripathi wrote, "Ek haadsa. 4 kahanaiyaan. It seems like an intriguing story. 1 blurry truth. Will #KadakSingh be able to find his truth? Trailer Out Now!"

Netizens showered their love on the thrilling trailer and also expressed their views. One of the comments read, "Masterpiece in the making." Another wrote, "Amazing actor Pankaj Tripathi." Another wrote, "Superb performance and natural acting sir." Another user wrote, "Looks quite promising." Another comment read, "Interesting, and just like its name, the trailer is Kadak." Another wrote, "Wow, interesting, can't wait." Another wrote, "It looks super interesting."

Talking about the film, the director said, "Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi have done a fabulous job at portraying this complex father-daughter story. I was in a paradise full of great actors including Parvathy and Jaya Ahsan and collaborators where each one of them has pushed the boundary to deliver a terrific thriller." He added, "It is also about a dysfunctional family coming on their own and becoming functional after a series of events leading to a rollercoaster of emotions. I hope that the film enriches people as it is a commentary on society."

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and also featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev in key roles. The official synopsis of the film reads, "Amidst the process of piecing together his life, the film delves into his quest to expose the truth behind a significant financial crime." The film is scheduled to be released on ZEE5 on December 8.