Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why former Pakistan minister praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid Lok Sabha polls

IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last ball wicket power SRH to 1-run win against RR

Chandan Prabhakar comments on The Great Indian Kapil Show receiving mixed response: 'If they don’t get entertainment...'

Gurucharan Singh missing case investigation reaches Mumbai; TMKOC cast, actor's family, friends to be questioned

Why several countries are pushing for de-dollarization

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Why former Pakistan minister praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid Lok Sabha polls

Chandan Prabhakar comments on The Great Indian Kapil Show receiving mixed response: 'If they don’t get entertainment...'

MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR aim to solidify playoffs spot against MI

5 Indian stars who worked as salesmen

Arthritis diet: Foods for healthy joints

8 ways to stop blood sugar from spiking after breakfast

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Who Is Tarun Ghulati, The London Mayoral Candidate Challenging Sadiq Khan?

Chandan Prabhakar comments on The Great Indian Kapil Show receiving mixed response: 'If they don’t get entertainment...'

Gurucharan Singh missing case investigation reaches Mumbai; TMKOC cast, actor's family, friends to be questioned

Debattama Saha overcomes her water phobia for Krishna Mohini, actress reveals 'I initially hesitated...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last ball wicket power SRH to 1-run win against RR

Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended 13 runs in the last over to give his team a memorable win against RR.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 02, 2024, 11:47 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sunrisers Hyderbad pulled off a nervy one-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday. Nitish Reddy (76 not out) and Travis Head (58) scored half centuries to help Sunrisers Hyderabad post 201/3 after opting to bat.

In reply, Riyan Parag (77) and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (67) stitched a 133-run stand after Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked two wickets in the first over. But Sunrisers bowlers made a strong comeback to snatch the win off the last ball. Earlier, SRH were unable to capitalise on the Powerplay, losing the wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh.

However, Head and Reddy scored 96 runs off 57 deliveries to resurrect SRH's innings while Heinrich Klaasen (42 not out of 19) provided the final flurry.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderbad 201 for 3 in 20 overs (Nitish Reddy 76 not out, Travis Head 58; Avesh Khan 2/39).

Rajasthan Royals 200 for 7 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 77, Yashasvi Jaiswal 67; Bhuvneshwar Kunar 3/41, Pat Cummins 2/34)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shooting victim in California not gangster Goldy Brar, accused of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, confirm US police

Viral video: Python escapes unscathed after fierce assault by aggressive mongoose gang, watch

Meet Jai Anmol, his father had net worth of over Rs 183000 crore, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Delhi school bomb threat: 'Nothing suspicious found so far,' says Minister Atishi

'Kyun bhai kyun?': Sheezan Khan slams actors in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, says 'nobody could...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement