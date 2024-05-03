Australia dethrone India to become No. 1 ranked test team after annual rankings update

Reigning ICC World Test Championship winners Australia have dethrone India and claimed the No.1 spot on the ICC Men's Test team rankings.

Australia, who beat India in the ICC World Test Championship final last year, are now back at No. 1 in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings. This change happened after the annual update, which removed results from the 2020-21 season and included all series completed since May 2021.

Australia now have 124 rating points, leading the table. India, who were previously in the top spot, are just four points behind. They are ahead of third-placed England by 15 points. South Africa is the fourth team with over 100 points, having 103 points.

India's ranking dropped mainly because their series win in Australia in 2020-21 is no longer included in the rankings. The rankings from third to ninth place remain the same. Afghanistan and Ireland are not ranked yet as they haven't played enough Tests. Zimbabwe is also out as they have only played three Tests in the past three years. Teams need to play at least eight Tests over three years to be ranked.

India still holds the top position in the ODI and T20I rankings after the annual updates. These updates consider matches completed before May 2023 at 50%, and subsequent matches at 100%.