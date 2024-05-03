Shaitaan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's blockbuster

After raking Rs 212 crores worldwide, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika's Shaitaan will now stream on Netflix.

Shaitaan OTT release: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika's blockbuster supernatural horror thriller, Shaitaan, will now stream on OTT. The date, time and mood are set as Shaitaan will stream on Netflix at midnight on May 4. The streaming giant dropped the news on social media and left netizens surprised.

The movie was released in cinemas on March 8, and it grossed Rs 212 crore worldwide. Netflix India shared the announcement with the caption, "Ghar ke darwaze band rakhna, kahi Shaitaan na aa jaye. Shaitaan starts streaming at midnight, on Netflix!"

As soon as the news was shared, several fans of Ajay and other moviegoers expressed joy over the news. A fan wrote, "Finally it's here." Another fan wrote, "Eagerly awaiting for it." A netizen wrote, "Can't Wait."

Jyotika on her return to Bollywood with Shaitaan

Shaitaan also marked the return of Jyotika in Bollywood after 25 years. Talking about her return to Bollywood after so many years, the actress shared, "It's my re-entry in Bollywood after 25 years, and I think what I am really looking out for in a film today, after doing numerous roles and different kinds of cinema down south, is something meaningful, something with great content. I am looking out for even 2-3 good scenes for myself in a film, and I feel I could be part of it. Shaitaan is very strong role-wise, content-wise and as a film, I feel extremely proud of it so definitely that's what made me choose it." Before Shaitaan, Jyothika's last Hindi film was Priyadarshan's directorial, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998).

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. Shaitaan is the official remake of the Gujarat film, Vash (2023). Shaitaan is set to stream on Netflix from May 4 at midnight.