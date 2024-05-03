Mukesh Ambani gets Rs 12864 crore from global firms, Reliance Industries chairman to invest in...

Two global companies have invested in Reliance's retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd’s (RRVL) warehousing assets.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in Asia with a real-time net worth of Rs 9,48,860 crore as of May 3. The Reliance chairman continues to grow his business empire in various fields. His Reliance Group has a presence in many sectors including retail and telecom. His Reliance Industries is the largest company in India with a market of Rs 19.43 lakh crore as of May 3.

Big companies around the world also invest in Ambani's companies to make heavy profits. Now, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and global investment firm, KKR, have invested in the retail arm of Reliance Industries.

The two companies have invested in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd’s (RRVL) warehousing assets in a Rs 12,864-crore (USD 1.5 billion) deal, Economic Times reported. However, the transaction hasn’t been formally announced. This investment is outside of the infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) that RRVL announced in 2023 to house about half of its retail warehousing assets, the report said.

In March, RRVL transferred its 11-12 million sq ft warehousing assets to Reliance Logistics and Warehouse Holdings (RLWH), which was created in December 2022. Both ADIA and KKR also have investments in Reliance's telecom and retail businesses. ADIA invested Rs 5,683.5 crore into Jio Platforms in June 2020 and in October 2023, ADIA subsidiary invested Rs 4,966.80 crore in RRVL. KKR invested Rs 2,069.50 crore in RRVL in September 2023.

