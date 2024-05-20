Twitter
Meet billionaire husband of Bollywood star, 31-year-old heir to pharma empire, his family's net worth is Rs 100000 crore

Sharmin Segal, who is also Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, is married to Aman Mehta who is the son of business tycoon Samir Mehta.

Manisha Chauhan

May 20, 2024

Aman Mehta
Hate her or love her, but you can’t ignore her! Yes, we are talking about Sharmin Segal Mehta, the actress who has been making headlines ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi streamed on Netflix.

Despite receiving criticism and negative reviews, she still managed to grab everyone’s attention. Sharmin Segal, who is also Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, is married to businessman Aman Mehta whose father’s net worth is Rs 53,800 crore.

In November 2023, Sharmin married Aman Mehta, a businessman and the son of billionaire Samir Mehta, in a lavish ceremony. Samir, along with his brother Sudhir Mehta, leads the Torrent Group, a vast business empire covering the pharma, power, gas, and diagnostics industries. 

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Samir Mehta's net worth in 2024 is $6.44 billion (Rs 53,800 crore). Torrent Pharmaceuticals, their main company, generates $4.6 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) in revenue, as reported by Forbes.

About Sharmin

Sharmin Segal was born in 1995 to Deepak Segal, a film executive, and Bela Segal, a film editor. Her father is now the content head at Applause Entertainment, a major production company. Her mother has edited several Bhansali films like Khamoshi, Devdas, and Black, and directed her own film, Shirin Farhad Ki To Nikal Padi, in 2012.

Bela, who is Sharmin’s mother, is the younger sister of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sharmin’s paternal grandfather, Mohan Segal, was a successful film director who made movies such as New Delhi, Sawan Bhadon, Raja Jani, and Ek Hi Raasta.

 Over his 40-year career, he directed many top stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Rekha, Ashok Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Shashi Kapoor, and Manoj Kumar.

Sharmin started her Bollywood career at 18 by assisting her uncle on the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. She also worked as an assistant on three other films, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sharmin made her acting debut in the 2019 movie Malaal and later appeared in the 2022 film Atithi Bhooto Bhava. Heeramandi was her first series.

