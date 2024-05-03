Ragini Khanna reacts to viral video claiming she converted to Christianity: 'I have no issues if...'

Ragini Khanna inadvertently accepted a collaboration request on Instagram, leading to reports claiming she has converted to Christianity.

Famous actress and Govinda's niece Ragini Khanna recently found herself in a controversy after reports claimed that she had converted to Christianity. The rumours began after the actress himself accepted the collaboration request for an Instagram video, which showed her getting converted to Christianity. This led to chaos and confusion among her fans. Now, Ragini has denied all such reports and stated that she is "strictly" a Hindu and has not changed her religion.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the Sasural Genda Phool actress stated, "Though I was born and raised as a Punjabi-Hindu, I am multi-faith person and believe in all religions. I just accepted the collaboration without thinking much, it wasn’t me who posted it contrary to what people are assuming, but clearly it has backfired. I don’t know why he/she made that creative, maybe saw me in a church and thought I converted, I don’t know the reason and I don’t know this person at all. And suddenly, I was even removed from the collaboration, so I don’t know what’s going on."

"I believe in Christianity; I used to go to the church every Sunday. I go to the temple and Dargaah as well. I have no issues if somebody sees me as a Christian or a muslim, but I’d like to clarify that I have not changed my religion, I am strictly a Hindu. I love my religion more than ever and I have deep respect for other religions as well", Ragini further added.



Here is the video, showing Ragini's fake conversion to Christianity

Apart from featuring in famous reality shows and serials on television, Ragini has also acted in a few films including Teen Thay Bhai, Gurgaon, Posham Pa, and Ghoomketu. She is the daughter of Govinda's sister Kamini Khanna.

READ | Made in Rs 16 crore, this film earned Rs 408 crore, broke several box office records, its climax surprised everyone

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.