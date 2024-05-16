Meet actor who gave hit film with Alia Bhatt, still had to work as delivery boy with Zomato, Swiggy; earned just Rs 500

Vikas Shukla, who appeared in Raazi, worked as a delivery boy and earned Rs 500 when he shifted to Mumbai.

Life is full of surprises, we never know how everything can be changed in seconds. Today, we will talk about one actor, who worked as a delivery boy with Zomato and Swiggy, later featured in hit shows and films.

We are talking about Vikas Shukla, who appeared in films and shows like Soni (2018), Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo (2023), Sacred Games (2019), Bard of Blood (2019), Hush Hush (2022), Raazi (2018), Omerta (2017), India's Most Wanted (2019), Jubilee (2023).

In a recent podcast with Open Theatre, Vikas talked about the struggles in his life and revealed that his father used to send Rs 2500 when shifted to Mumbai but had no work for one year. She worked as a delivery boy and earned Rs 400-500. While speaking about his struggles days, he also mentioned that he didn’t have a bike, then his friends helped him.

Vikas Shukla, best known for his roles in Jubilee, said, “after moving to Mumbai, I hadn't gotten a single job for a year. Dad used to send 2500, and three to four of us shared a very small room."

Reflecting on his struggles, he said, "I used to work as a delivery boy at Swiggy and Zomato to earn 400-500. I didn't even have a bike, so I bought a bicycle after borrowing money from friends." He continued, "I got my first work in 2015, called 'Les Cowboys.' It was directed by a French director, and I took my first flight for the shoot of my first work."

"You have to prove yourself again and again. You can't rest after doing great work; you have to do it again. You will have to knock on the same doors repeatedly. I am still waiting for good work even after Jubilee. It's been a year since I got a good project after Jubilee. You have to be patient; you have to wait, and I am waiting," he added.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.