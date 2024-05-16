Watch: Badshah pauses live concert in Singapore, gets couple engaged on stage, viral video wins internet

Badshah paused his live concert in Singapore and got a fan couple engaged on the stage.

Rapper and singer Badshah's electrifying Paagal World Tour kicked off on a heartwarming note in South East Asia at the Singapore Expo Hall. The concert became an unforgettable night as a surprise proposal during the show added a special touch, transforming the evening into a celebration of love, music, and shared experiences.

Badshah paused his live concert and got a fan couple engaged on the stage. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

Watch:

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started praising the singer for this sweet gesture. The global tour, which marks a decade for Badshah in the Indian music industry, promises an ‘experimental and never seen before live show experience’. "Grateful and blessed," Badshah shared previously. "This year has kickstarted on an extremely electrifying note and I'm appreciative that I'm getting to do everything that I'm truly passionate about. The Paagal Tour is about the ability to conquer your dreams, break stereotypes and transcend boundaries – inspire to be inspired. See you in the arenas soon!," he stated.



The electrifying energy of the concert surged as the 38-year-old music juggernaut launched into his Arijit Singh starrer romantic ballad ‘Soulmate’ from his critically acclaimed third studio album ‘Ek Tha Raja’. This track, known for its soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics, which has achieved number one status on all streaming platforms and has entered the Billboard charts, became the unexpected soundtrack to a real-life love story unfolding on the grand stage.



Known for his energetic stage presence and genuine connection with fans, Badshah acknowledged the special moment. He paused his performance midway to offer his congratulations to the newly engaged couple. To further celebrate their love, Badshah dedicated the Soulmate performance to them, making the night even more memorable for everyone present.



The Singapore leg marks the beginning of Badshah's electrifying global tour. This music luminary will be seen performing in cities like Toronto, Vancouver, Washington DC, Houston, Dallas, New Jersey, Oakland and the Netherlands.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.