Meet son of labourer, who bought goat for Rs 150 after selling wood, then bought cow, now owns Rs 3000 crore company...

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 31, 2024, 01:58 PM IST

The success stories of self-made individuals are incredibly inspiring because they show how determination and a positive attitude can lead to great achievements despite life's adversities. One such inspiring story is that of PC Musthafa, the CEO of iD Fresh Food, a company now worth Rs 3,000 crore.

Musthafa was born into a poor family in a small village in Kerala's Wayanad. His father was a daily wage laborer, who used to earn just Rs 10 a day. Musthafa quit school after failing in 6th grade to help his father with farm work. To support his family, he and his siblings did small jobs such as selling firewood when he was just 10 years old, earning Rs 150, which he invested in buying a goat.

A kind teacher later encouraged Musthafa to return to school. With the money from selling the goat, he bought a cow, which helped the family financially by providing milk to sell. These small savings and investments enabled Musthafa to get admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), where he studied computer science.

After graduation, Musthafa landed a job at Motorola and later worked at Citibank in Dubai. He then returned to India to earn an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. During his MBA studies in 2005, Musthafa, along with his cousins, started a small business making dosa and idli batter with an investment of Rs 50,000.

This startup, iD Fresh Food, began delivering ready-to-eat packaged food, which became very popular. Their key move was to expand and start supplying idli and dosa batter, which significantly boosted their sales. Musthafa explained that what sets his brand apart is that they don’t use any chemicals in their raw materials.

