Health

Covid-19 'FLiRT' spreading in India: Here's how to protect yourself from new variant KP.2

Given Covid's mode of transmission through air droplets, it's crucial to cover coughs and sneezes.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 16, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

The emergence of the new Covid variant FLiRT has triggered a surge in coronavirus cases worldwide, notably in India, with Maharashtra reporting nearly 91 cases alone. Similarly, the KP.2 variant has contributed to 4% of infections in the US. Experts are investigating its potential for causing a summer wave of infections and its ability to evade vaccine protection due to its increased mutations in the spike protein. In India, nearly 100 COVID-19 cases have been reported across India.

Who's at risk of the new Covid FLiRT variant?

Given Covid's mode of transmission through air droplets, it's crucial to cover coughs and sneezes. Individuals with weaker immune systems, such as children, the elderly, and pregnant women, are more susceptible to contracting the infection. Additionally, those with underlying health conditions are at higher risk due to the respiratory nature of the disease.

How to protect youself from new Covid FLiRT variant:

Avoid social gatherings: Limiting in-person interactions reduces the risk of exposure to the FLiRT variant, helping to curb its spread and protect yourself and others.

Maintain social distancing: Keeping a safe distance from others, especially in crowded places, minimizes the chances of coming into contact with the virus, thus lowering the risk of infection.

Hand hygiene: Regularly washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer effectively removes any virus particles that may be on your hands, reducing the likelihood of transmission.

Use masks: Wearing masks, particularly in indoor settings or when social distancing isn't possible, acts as a barrier against respiratory droplets containing the FLiRT variant, offering an added layer of protection.

Healthy diet: Eating a nutritious diet rich in vitamins and minerals helps support a strong immune system, enhancing your body's ability to defend against infections like the FLiRT variant.

 

 

