Netflix's Baby Reindeer fake? Real-life Martha denies claims made in show, calls it 'obscene': ‘Richard Gadd is lying’

The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer denies claims made in the Netflix show and claims to sue Richard Gadd and the OTT giant.

Netflix recently released the show Baby Reindeer which became a mega hit. The story of the show is about the stalker of Richard Gadd, however, the woman believed to be the inspiration for the character Martha, has denied the claims made in the show.

In an interview with Piers Morgan’s YouTube talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored, real-life Martha aka Fiona Harvey claimed that the character in Baby Reindeer was inspired by her and denied stalking Richard Gadd ever. The 58-year-old made her first public appearance at the show and has now threatened to press charges against Netflix and Richard Gadd. According to the show, Martha stalked Gadd for more than four years, sending him more than 41,000 emails, 744 tweets, 106 pages of letters and leaving him more than 350 hours of voicemails.

However, Harvey denied all of this and said, “I didn’t write him the emails, I think he probably made them up himself, I’ve no idea.” However, she later accepted that she had known Richard Gadd for “two or three months” and wrote him a couple of emails. While Harvey admitted giving Richard Gadd the nickname Baby Reindeer, she denied claims of attacking his girlfriend, and being convicted for stalking, and said, “This is a fictional character, it’s hyperbole and exaggeration, this is fake and it’s based off his imagination.”

Harvey also said she thought Gadd must have always been mentally unwell and “completely off his head. My mind is made up – he is a liar.” Harvey also claimed that she hasn't watched the show and revealed the reason behind going public about it and said, “The internet sleuths tracked me down, hounded me, gave me death threats– so it wasn’t really a choice. I was forced into this situation.”

She added, “It’s sick; it’s taken over enough of my life; I find it quite obscene; I find it horrifying, misogynistic; some of the death threats have been really terrible online– people phoning me up– it’s been absolutely horrendous.”

Harvey also said she is taking legal action against both Netflix and Richard Gadd, and claimed that “the truth” will come out during the legal process. However, neither Gadd nor Netflix have yet commented on Harvey’s allegations.

Baby Reindeer is a British dark comedy drama-thriller created by and starring Richard Gadd. The film is adapted from Gadd’s autobiography one-man show. Directed by Weronika Tofilska and Josephine Bornebusch, it also stars Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, and Tom Godman-Hill. The show was released on Netflix on April 11 and became a huge hit.

