MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva shares adorable video on Instagram on Father's Day - Watch

MS Dhoni's adorable daughter, Ziva, melted hearts on Instagram by sharing a sweet video on Father's Day (June 16). The video, posted on Ziva's social media account, captured the former India cricket captain in a relaxed state, enjoying some quality time with his daughter and their dogs.

It's worth noting that Ziva is the only daughter of the famous couple, with Dhoni tying the knot with Sakshi back in 2010. Ziva was born in February 2015. The video shared by Ziva on Instagram was simply captioned: "Familia."

Since Dhoni isn't active on social media himself, fans are always eager to get a glimpse into his personal life. This heartwarming video provides a rare opportunity for fans to see the legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in a more intimate setting.

On the cricketing front, the anticipation surrounding Dhoni's potential return for another season of the IPL is palpable, but his age adds an element of uncertainty. The iconic wicketkeeper-batsman showcased his explosive form in the 2024 IPL, where he was tasked with smashing sixes in the final overs for the Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni, hailing from Ranchi, maintained an impressive strike rate of 220.25 in 14 matches, scoring a total of 161 runs with an average of 53.67.

Despite Dhoni's stellar performance, the defending champions fell short of reaching the playoffs after a tough loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. While CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan remains hopeful for Dhoni's participation in the 2025 edition, the cricketing world eagerly awaits the star player's decision.

