Baby Reindeer and Netflix warned by UK government over safety, stalking concerns

Netflix has been officially warned by the UK government over safeguarding concerns regarding its new hit show Baby Reindeer

The new Netflix show Baby Reindeer has not just created sensation worldwide with its viewership figures but also started controversy over ethical concerns regarding the show’s content. Baby Reindeer is a semi-autobiographical account of the show’s creator Richard Gadd, when he was stalked by a woman. Following the identification of his real-life stalker due to the show, the United Kingdom government has now warned Netflix and the show.

Baby Reindeer is the true story of Martha, a woman who obsessively stalks a struggling Scottish comedian, played by Gadd. The black comedy premiered on Netflix on April 11, becoming a worldwide sensation in the weeks to follow. As of May 12, it is on course to becoming the most streamed TV show ever, with almost 60 million views in its first month. However, the show has also led to online sleuths trying to uncover the true identities of some of the characters on the show, particularly Martha. Gadd himself had to urge people to stop these efforts last month.

Earlier this week, the British government, through the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), issued an official warning to the streaming space, in light of these developments. “UK broadcasters are subject to appropriate rules to ensure protections for audiences, contributors and other affected individuals. Our Media Bill will make mainstream video-on-demand services subject to similar high standards,” Deadline reported their statement as reading.

The new law will hold streaming platforms to the same standards as traditional TV broadcasters with regard to the protection of individuals from doxing, bullying, and other safeguarding concerns. Martha was recently identified as Fiona Harvey, a former lawyer. In an interview to Piers Morgan, Harvey denied all the accusations against her levelled on the show and said she wasn’t consulted before the show. The new law would allow Harvey to sue Netflix and the show for allowing her identity to be revealed online.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.