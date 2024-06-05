Twitter
Business

How Anil Ambani rose back from the Ashes, tycoon’s journey to back to financial boom, his net worth is…

Anil Ambani was once one of the richest in the country and the sixth richest man in the world and had a net worth of more than Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 08:14 AM IST

How Anil Ambani rose back from the Ashes, tycoon’s journey to back to financial boom, his net worth is…
Anil Ambani
TRENDING NOW

Anil Ambani, the younger brother of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, marked his 65th birthday on June 4. As the business tycoon is making a strong comeback, his wife Tina Ambani shared a sweet post on Anil Ambani’s birthday that reads, “A very Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart, and my respect! Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring to our lives, our home and our family. And for always encouraging me, every step of the way, in all my endeavors.” For those who are unaware, Anil Ambani was once one of the richest in the country and the sixth richest man in the world and had a net worth of more than Rs 1.83 lakh crore. However, Anil Ambani declared bankruptcy before a UK court in February 2020.

Anil Ambani was once the face of Reliance but after a few years of split with brother Mukesh Ambani, his fortune took a drastic plunge. On one hand Mukesh Ambani’s expansion in retail and digital sector was turning fruitful, his brother Anil Ambani’s financial standing was deteriorating rapidly.

Anil Ambani didn’t give up and he also got support from his sons Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani to bring the empire back on its feet. Over the past few years, Reliance Group witnessed a significant jump in investment from Japan’s Nippon and various companies of the group witnessed increase in share prices. According to a report by Indiatimes, Anil Ambani currently has a net worth of Rs 8349 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
