Has The Great Indian Kapil Show been cancelled by Netflix? Archana Puran Singh breaks silence: 'Ye laughter kabhi...'

Archana Puran Singh broke her silence after reports starting 'Netflix cancelled The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show' circulated.

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, recently, made headlines after reports stating 'Netflix cancelled Kapil Sharma's show', circulated. Now, Archana Puran Singh has reacted to the reports.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and dropped a video taking a dig at these reports. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Yeh laughter kabhi nahi hoga kam, kyunki there are more episodes to come."

The upcoming episodes will feature Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Jahnvi Kapoor, Badhshah. Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh recently gave a befitting reply to a troll who tried to ridicule her appearance on social media. The actress broke her silence on facing such comments in the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when Archana Puran Singh was asked if Kapil Sharma making comments on her appearance in his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show gives others leverage to remark it on her, the actress said, “Comedy is meant to be irreverent and it has to underline certain things for the purpose of humour. It is not meant to hurt anybody. We are openly disclosing on The Kapil Sharma Show that it is a comedy platform and nothing over here has to be taken seriously.”

She further praised Kapil Sharma’s wit and said, “His tone also gives a little lightness to the joke and he has a high spirit. When Kapil says it, it is full of humour, love, and naughtiness. He knows he is taking a panga; woh sorry bhi bolta hai when I jokingly say, ‘Main aakar maarungi’. It is so wholesome. Don’t look at a comedy show and think that he is giving a social message.”