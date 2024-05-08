Has The Great Indian Kapil Show been cancelled by Netflix? Archana Puran Singh breaks silence: 'Ye laughter kabhi...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Sagar Pal, Vicky Gupta sent to judicial custody till May 27

Meet man, whose company is backed by MS Dhoni, set to open gigafactory this year in...

Meet man who was fired by Tesla, later hired by Meta for whopping Rs 4 crore package, he work as...

Jyothi Saree Mandir: Weaving a Legacy of Silk Sarees

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Sagar Pal, Vicky Gupta sent to judicial custody till May 27

Meet man who was fired by Tesla, later hired by Meta for whopping Rs 4 crore package, he work as...

Homemade drinks to treat fatty liver and boost liver health 

8 tasty and healthy alternatives to ice-cream

Top milk producing states in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha reacts to marriage plans at The Great Indian Kapil Show, says ‘mujhe zor se…’

Not Shahid, Kareena, but these actors were Imtiaz Ali's original choices for Jab We Met, director says 'I owe it to...'

SS Rajamouli says he spent zero money to promote this blockbuster: ‘We just used our brains to…’

HomeTelevision

Television

Has The Great Indian Kapil Show been cancelled by Netflix? Archana Puran Singh breaks silence: 'Ye laughter kabhi...'

Archana Puran Singh broke her silence after reports starting 'Netflix cancelled The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show' circulated.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 08, 2024, 04:37 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, recently, made headlines after reports stating 'Netflix cancelled Kapil Sharma's show', circulated. Now, Archana Puran Singh has reacted to the reports. 

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and dropped a video taking a dig at these reports. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Yeh laughter kabhi nahi hoga kam, kyunki there are more episodes to come."

Watch:

The upcoming episodes will feature  Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Jahnvi Kapoor, Badhshah. Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh recently gave a befitting reply to a troll who tried to ridicule her appearance on social media. The actress broke her silence on facing such comments in the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when Archana Puran Singh was asked if Kapil Sharma making comments on her appearance in his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show gives others leverage to remark it on her, the actress said, “Comedy is meant to be irreverent and it has to underline certain things for the purpose of humour. It is not meant to hurt anybody. We are openly disclosing on The Kapil Sharma Show that it is a comedy platform and nothing over here has to be taken seriously.” 

She further praised Kapil Sharma’s wit and said, “His tone also gives a little lightness to the joke and he has a high spirit. When Kapil says it, it is full of humour, love, and naughtiness. He knows he is taking a panga; woh sorry bhi bolta hai when I jokingly say, ‘Main aakar maarungi’. It is so wholesome. Don’t look at a comedy show and think that he is giving a social message.” 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Google Wallet launched in India, to help users to store...

Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 saree is copied from Deepika Padukone, says Reddit: 'Sabyasachi has to stop...'

Meet 16-year-old actress, ranked most popular celeb in India, beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Alia, Deepika, Heeramandi cast

Delhi LG recommends NIA probe against CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement