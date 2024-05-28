Meet man who once couldn’t afford slippers, then built Rs 3000 crore company, lost Rs 1400 crore after…

A Velumani, the founder and chairman of Thyrocare Technologies, has persevered through significant financial setbacks to build a successful chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories. His journey exemplifies the value of determination, hard work, and the ability to learn from mistakes. Despite facing challenges, his story has inspired many individuals to pursue their dreams with resilience.

Velumani's entrepreneurial success is a testament to the potential for growth and achievement, even in the face of adversity. Starting with minimal funds, he has built a billion-dollar enterprise through years of unwavering dedication and effort. The business tycoon's father was a landless farmer who struggled to even afford the most basic clothes for Velumani and his siblings, such as trousers and slippers. Given his modest upbringing, Velumani's resilience is all the more impressive.

His academic background in Chemistry and Biochemistry, culminating in a PhD in Thyroid Physiology, provided a strong foundation for his work in diagnostics research and business. Prior to establishing Thyrocare, he gained valuable experience at BARC Mumbai for 15 years. His expertise extends to serving as the MD of Nueclear Healthcare Limited, focusing on advanced radiology technologies for oncology diagnosis and monitoring.

Despite his success, Velumani's disclosure of losing Rs 1400 crore on a startup investment serves as a reminder that even experienced entrepreneurs are vulnerable to investment risks. However, his willingness to openly share this experience underscores the importance of learning from setbacks and not allowing them to derail future endeavors. It is a reflection of his resilience and determination to overcome challenges.

As of April, Thyrocare Technologies' market capitalization stands at Rs 3300 crore, highlighting the substantial impact of Velumani's leadership and vision. His journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, emphasizing that diligence and consistency can lead to remarkable success, irrespective of one's initial circumstances.