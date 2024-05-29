Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt message for KKR after IPL win: 'To my boys, my team…'

Shah Rukh Khan penned a heartfelt gratitude note for his team players after Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan's team, Kolkata Knight Riders, won the IPL 2024 this year by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final match that took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan penned a heartfelt gratitude note for his team and wrote, "To my boys…. my team…. my champs….'these blessed candles of the night' …. My Stars…of KKR.”

He then talked about the contribution of his team players. He wrote, "I cannot do a lot of things and you cannot do them all either…but together we manage most of them. That’s what @KKRiders stood for. Simply being together. Beyond the ability and guidance of @GautamGambhir….the earnestness of Chandu, the love of @abhisheknayar1 & leadership of @ShreyasIyer15... the dedication of @rtendo27, Bharat Arun @1crowey & @Numb3z... this team is built on no hierarchy just pure respect for collaboration.”

He mentioned, “GG said if u can’t support a single vision as a team….u are leading to a division in the team. Each player understood that. Young and old. The Trophy is not a testament of having the best players in the team….but a proof of each player being the best for the team. Boys you are all made of Star stuff!! Love you all and don’t let the dancing stop! Also, so happy and thankful for each and every KKR fan and I hope all around the world youngsters learn that Tough times don’t last….Finally Tough and Happy teams do! Korbo…Lorbo…Jeetbo….Always. See u all at the stadia in 2025.”

After the match, SRK celebrated with each member of the team and even kissed mentor Gautam Gambhir's forehead. Gambhir's return did wonders for KKR this year. Their third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted their maiden title in 2012 under the leadership of Gambhir.

The victory in the IPL 2024 final has the KKR camp in a celebratory mood. SRK then hurried to the field, in the meanwhile, to congratulate his men on their decisive win. He couldn't resist showing his affection to the Kolkata Knight Riders players. He gave practically all of them hugs and even planted a kiss on Gambhir's forehead.

(With inputs from ANI)